PSG announce 33-man squad for pre-season tour of China

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
45   //    24 Jul 2019, 09:31 IST

Paris Saint Germain drew their last pre-season game against German side Nurnberg

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain have announced their squad for their pre-season tour of China. The Ligue 1 giants will play two friendlies before facing Rennes in the Trophee des Champions.

In case you didn't know...

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been linked with a sensational move back to Barcelona, two years after he joined Paris Saint-Germain. However, he has made it into the squad which has travelled to China.

Other players such as Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria who were involved in international duties will rejoin the squad by the end of July.

The heart of the matter

PSG have officially announced their team for the pre-season tour. The travelling squad will feature new signings Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo and Pablo Sarabia along with youngsters such as Adil Aouchiche, Mitchel Bakker, Marcin Bulka and more.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes and Thiago Silva will join the squad later, following commitments with their national squads earlier in the summer.

The travelling squad is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola, Kevin Trapp, Marcin Bulka, Garrisone Innocent

Defence: Juan Bernat, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Tanguy Kouassi, Loic Mbe Soh, Stanley Nsoki, Arthur Zagre

Midfield: Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Adil Aouchiche, Isaac Hemans, Azzedine Toufiqui

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Jese Rodriguez, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Pablo Sarabia, Metehan Guclu


What's next?

Paris Saint-Germain will start their tour with a match against Inter Milan at the Macau Olympic Complex Stadium this Saturday. Thereafter, they will travel to Suzhou to face Sydney FC at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

The Ligue 1 giants will then play Rennes on the 3rd of August at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre for the Trophee des Champions, before the new Ligue 1 season kicks off.

Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football Edinson Cavani Neymar Thomas Tuchel Parc Des Princes
