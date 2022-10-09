PSG boss Christophe Galtier explains why Neymar was benched for 0-0 Reims draw

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has explained why Neymar did not start against Stade de Reims on Saturday night.

It was a frustrating outing for the Ligue 1 champions as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by a struggling Reims side.

Galtier's team selection offered plenty of surprises as Neymar was benched for the game, while Lionel Messi was missing with a minor calf injury.

PSG went down to 10 men late in the first half with veteran defender Sergio Ramos getting sent off.

The Spaniard was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for arguing with the referee shortly before half-time.

Neymar eventually came on in the 57th minute but could not salvage a win for Galtier's side.

Galtier explained that he decided to bench Neymar because of his heavy workload as he has played a lot of late. He told Canal:

“ Kylian Mbappé is a bit of an orphan of Leo and Ney. I suspected it. I thought that as the match progressed… "

"In my plans, I saw the association with Ney existing at a certain point."

"Ney didn't start the game because he's been playing a lot lately . Obviously when he came in we saw a good relationship."

Galtier has insisted that the outcome of the game was not acceptable but PSG showed signs of improvement in the second half. He added:

"That's why our second half is more interesting when we were outnumbered. Unfortunately Ney lacked a little accuracy in face-to-face."

"Kylian fell on a goalkeeper who made a decisive save, it also depends on that even if we cannot be satisfied with that."

PSG are still pretty much in the driving seat for the Ligue 1 title

PSG have dropped points on just two occasions this season with them drawing earlier against AS Monaco and now Reims.

The Parisian giants will surely be disappointed to drop two valuable points against 14th-placed Reims but they still lead the Ligue 1 table.

Olympique de Marseille are currently three points behind PSG while Lorient and Lens are four and five points behind, respectively but have a game in hand.

Galtier has shown that he is not afraid to rest his best players in order to keep them fit and fresh and this could prove to be a wise decision as the season progresses.

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar have all been in red-hot form this campaign and the way Galtier is managing their gametime, PSG could fancy their chances in the Champions League this time out.

