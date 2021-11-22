PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino tells friends he would be interested in Manchester United job - Reports

Current Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss.

Manchester United parted ways with Solskjaer on Sunday after the club’s awful run in the Premier League. The club have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge until they find an interim manager.

Carrick was a first-team coach under Solskjaer and will be assisted by Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna when the Red Devils face Villarreal on Tuesday.

Pochettino has been heavily linked with the Manchester United role, but has a contract with PSG until 2023.

However, the Argentine is reportedly unhappy in Paris and has told friends that he would be open to taking up the Manchester United role at the end of the season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has big egos to manage in the PSG dressing room and is reportedly frustrated at the job in hand. He is also living in a hotel away from his family who are currently residing in London.

Pochettino to Manchester United more viable at the end of the season

It is unlikely Manchester United will be able to hire Pochettino midway through the season as PSG are likely to play hardball. However, approaching him towards the end of the 2021-22 season makes more sense.

The Argentine has had some success at PSG since taking over from Thomas Tuchel earlier this year. Despite failing to win the league last season, PSG are being seen as one of the favorites for the Champions League this season.

PSG are well-ahead in the race for the league title in France. They are 11 points clear of Nice, who are second and are expected to focus on the Champions League this season.

Pochettino’s ability to get the best out of players as well as his tactical nous should serve him well at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have looked like a pale shadow of the team they were last season which resulted in Solskjaer losing his job. Despite signing some talented players in the summer, Manchester United moved backwards under Solskjaer.

