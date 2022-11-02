"PSG is very close to winning the trophy" - Christophe Galtier makes bullish claim ahead of UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier believes his side are 'very close' to winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The French giants are yet to win the premier European club competition in their history.

PSG are among the favorites to win the tournament this season. A major reason has been their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who have gone all guns blazing after last season's disappointment.

🗣️Christophe Galtier at the press conference:

"There are a lot of expectations around PSG in France and in Europe. Winning is mandatory. Unfortunately we have never won the CL. For me, PSG is very close to winning it"

The Parisians are set to face Juventus in their last group-stage UCL match of the season at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday (November 2). Speaking ahead of the game, Galtier explained why his side are close to winning the trophy and said (via canal-supporters):

"There is a lot of expectation around Paris Saint-Germain, in France and in Europe. Which is normal, when you see how our workforce is made up. We have world-class players, with a lot of experience, a lot of experience.

"It is a trophy that is very difficult to win. Sometimes matches are irrational with twists and turns. PSG is very close to winning the trophy. We hope it's this year, but it didn't come down to much a few seasons ago."

He concluded:

"There is a lot of hope, a lot of expectation, but our club is doing everything possible to win this magnificent trophy one day."

The Paris-based club are currently unbeaten in the Champions League this campaign, leading the Group H table with 11 points after five matches. They have already qualified for the knockouts but will need to better or match SL Benfica's result on the final matchday of the group stage to finish atop the table.

How PSG have fared in the Champions League recently

The best finish that PSG have achieved in a Champions League season was ending up as the finalists in the 2019-20 campaign. They lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the summit clash.

Subsequently, they reached the semifinals of the competition in the 2020-21 season, only to lose 4-1 to Manchester City on aggregate. They were then dramatically knocked out of the Round of 16 of the Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid last season.

Galtier will hope to lead the Parisians to the elusive trophy this season. He will depend on PSG's famed attacking trio, who are in menacing form and already have 71 combined goal contributions this term.

