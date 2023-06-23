"PSG doesn't deserve your greatness", "Sore losers" - Fans rip into PSG after Lionel Messi speaks out on booing incident involving club's supporters

Lionel Messi recently spoke about his love-hate relationship with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans. While he was initially received very well by the fans, Messi was the subject of booing during the end of his stint.

Speaking about the matter, the Argentine recently told beIN Sport:

“I came to Paris because I liked the club and had friends there, and a lot of people I knew from the national team. It seemed easier for me to adapt unlike anywhere else I could have gone and that's why I decided to come to Paris."

He added:

“At the beginning it was great, I received a lot of support as I have often said, but after that. people started to treat me differently.. There was a break with a good part of the Parisian public. Of course it was not my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it’s their way of doing things. But well, I keep the memory of all these people who supported me, as it.”

Messi further said:

“I keep the memory of Neymar and Mbappe who supported me from the beginning.”

Fans are now expressing their anger at PSG fans for how they treated Messi. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"PSG DOESN'T DESERVE YOUR GREATNESS LEO."

Another wrote:

"They're just sore losers, Goat. Even your NT mates were shipped off before the WC."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Lionel Messi's interview about his stint at the French capital.

A look at Lionel Messi's PSG stint

Lionel Messi joined the Parisian club in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine made 75 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

Messi won three trophies during his two seasons in France. While he helped the team win two Ligue 1 titles, he couldn't help the team get past the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on either occasion.

Messi announced that he will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent after his contract with the Parisian club expires on June 30. Messi's time at European football comes to an end with the transfer. At least for now.

