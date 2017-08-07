PSG fans troll Gerard Pique following Neymar's transfer from Barcelona

Neymar shirts were bought by the thousands but some had a message for Pique

Neymar made the record-breaking move to PSG last week

When Gerard Pique tweeted in July that Neymar would be staying at Barcelona, little did he know that the tweet would come back to bite him - hard! His tweet has now been retweeted over 161,000 times on Twitter, most of which have come after the Brazilian made a world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"He's staying," he said alongside a picture of the defender with his arm around Neymar's neck. However, that phrase 'Se Queda' has now become ammunition for PSG fans who have taken to mocking the defender for his ill-advised tweet.

After the transfer to PSG was complete, fans of the Paris club have bought Neymar shirts by the thousands. Javier Pastore had surrendered the number to Neymar because he wanted the forward to help the club win that one elusive trophy - the Champions League.

But a select few have not put Neymar's name on the back. They have gone with the phrase 'Se Queda' instead.

I really hope PSG sell even more "Se Queda" shirts than Neymar shirts. pic.twitter.com/Cx0yAb1vXF — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) August 6, 2017

Se Quedapas translates to 'Stay Put'.

As if Neymar's transfer to PSG wasn't cruel enough, PSG fans are now rubbing it in with this latest stunt. As many as 10,000 Neymar shirts were sold on the first day alone.

Also read: 5 incredible stats that prove Neymar is irreplaceable at Barcelona

When questioned about the tweet, Neymar admitted that he had asked Pique not to post it on Twitter as he had not yet made up his mind on his future at that point in time.

"It was a relaxed moment, we were having lunch together and he posted a picture," Neymar explained. "We were just having fun. I told him not to!

"I was thinking about so many things at the time but he wanted to make that joke and express his feelings. I respect that."

Neymar was unveiled by PSG on the first day of the Ligue 1 season

Neymar was unveiled prior to PSG's first Ligue 1 game of the season against Amiens SC. However, he wasn't eligible to play that game as his international transfer certificate (CIT) had not been submitted before the deadline on Friday night.

PSG did not need him, though, as they comfortably won 2-0 with Edinson Cavani and Pastore getting on the score sheet.