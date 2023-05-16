PSG have agreement in principle to sign 25-year-old Ivory Coast international: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly reached an agreement with Ibrahim Sangare ahead of a transfer in the summer.

Sangare was linked with a move away from PSV last summer but instead signed a new five-year contract to commit himself to Eindhoven until 2027.

However, it was revealed that his new deal included a €37m release clause, one that PSG hope to trigger at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to Sports Zone. PSV are also said to be open to cashing in while his value remains high.

This is not the first time Sangare has been linked with a move to PSG. It was earlier reported by L'Equipe (via Foot Mercato) that he featured on an eight-man shortlist with the Ligue 1 champions planning a squad overhaul before the 2023-24 campaign.

Sangare came through the ranks of French club Toulouse and made his debut for the club in a 0–0 draw with Angers on October 22, 2016. In all, he has made 86 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and registering five assists.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international moved to PSV in September 2020 for a reported €7 million fee. Since then, he has played 131 times for the Dutch club, scoring 12 goals and picking up nine assists.

PSV want Xavi Simons issue settled before allowing PSG to sign Ibrahim Sangare

The report by Sports Zone also states that there are ongoing tensions between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV surrounding Xavi Simons.

PSG reportedly have a €12m buy-back option on Simons and might look to exercise it, after the Dutch international midfielder surpassed expectations in this season.

PSV, however, are open to selling Sangare to the Parisians only if the French side drop their buy-back clause on Simons.

For what it's worth, Simons has remained open to a PSG return. He recently told NoS Sport:

"I miss France. The city of Paris is incredible, truly a metropolis. I also miss it a bit because Eindhoven is much quieter."

Simons has made 48 appearances this season, scoring 19 goals and registering 12 assists. This saw him earn a call-up to the Dutch squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, though he played only seven minutes in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes