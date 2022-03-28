PSG identify plan B if they fail to land Zinedine Zidane as manager: Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly (via Le10Sport) tracking Roberto Mancini’s situation and could bring him in as the new manager this summer. Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane remains their preferred managerial candidate, with Mancini now emerging as a solid backup option.

Following their 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg against Real Madrid, PSG succumbed to a shock 3-1 defeat in the return leg. Los Blancos’ veteran striker Karim Benzema scored a second-half hat-trick to ensure a 3-2 aggregate win for the 13-time Champions League winners.

Paris’ management hasn’t revealed plans for manager Mauricio Pochettino yet, but the aforementioned report claims that the Argentine will be shown the door this summer. The French giants supposedly want to bring someone with a Champions League pedigree and have identified Zidane as their man. Unfortunately, the French manager has so far remained elusive.

Unless something changes and Zidane agrees to take charge of the club this summer, PSG will have to look for another capable manager. In that regard, Italy coach Roberto Mancini has reportedly become a person of interest. Following Italy’s shock World Cup qualifying play-off defeat to North Macedonia, the country’s football federation could look for alternatives. Les Bleus are keeping a close eye on the situation and could move for him if an opportunity presents itself.

The Parisians are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are expected to win the French premier division. However, winning the league title alone might not be enough to extend Mauricio Pochettino’s stay in the French capital.

Zinedine Zidane could be the perfect managerial candidate for PSG

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is a great tactician, but he does not have the experience of managing egos in the dressing room. Zidane, on the other hand, worked effortlessly with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other top stars at Real Madrid. During his time in the Spanish capital, Los Blancos had remarkable dressing room harmony, which translated to excellent performances on the pitch.

If PSG manage to reel Zidane into the Parc des Princes, they will have one of the best man-managers in the business. The 1998 World Cup winner is also exceptionally adaptable on the pitch and has a track record of rallying his side when things go sideways. With Zidane at the helm, Paris could emerge as one of the strongest contenders for the Champions League next season.

