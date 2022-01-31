PSG name squad for Coupe de France clash against Nice, Neymar and Sergio Ramos miss out

PSG have named a 21-man squad for their French Cup clash with Nice tonight and some big names are conspicuous by their absence.

Neymar and Sergio Ramos have both been dropped from the side citing injury concerns. It raises doubts over their availability for PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid in two weeks' time.

The Brazilian has been sidelined since November with an ankle injury but recently resumed training and even started running. The medical update attested to the squad announcement, it's said he's completed the first cycle of running and will undergo tests this Monday to confirm the rest of his schedule.

Ramos recently sustained a knock to his calf in training on Thursday and will be reassessed in the middle of the week. His injury nightmare since arriving in the French capital in a shock transfer from Real Madrid continued following a fresh bout. The Spaniard has made only five club appearances so far and is now set for another spell on the sidelines. He's hoping to recover in time for an emotional reunion with his old club, who come to the Parc des Princes on February 15 for the first leg.

Neymar, too, faces a race against time to become available for the clash, although it's become a yearly occurrence for him to get injured around this time. Since his world-record €222 million transfer from Barcelona in 2017, the winger has missed a staggering 102 games through injury, while making 130 appearances in all competitions.

PSG play two league games - away to Lille and home to Rennes - before welcoming Carlo Ancelotti's in-form team.

Neymar and Ramos could miss those too as head coach Mauricio Pochettino doesn't want to risk them upon their timely return.

On the bright side, Lionel Messi, who returned to the fold in their game against Reims last week, has been called up again, with Pochettino even confirming that he will start.

Many other key players also unavailable for PSG

Also missing in action for PSG is Giorginio Wijnaldum, whose time in the French capital has also been curtailed by injury problems since joining from Liverpool on a free transfer last summer.

The Dutchman is recovering from a sprain in his left ankle with damage to his ligament and is training individually with a view to returning to the squad next week.

Six players - Angel di Maria, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Keylor Navas and Idrissa Gueye - are currently away on international duty.

Navas, Marquinhos and Di Maria are participating in the World Cup qualifiers while Hakimi, Diallo and Gueye were at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Layvin Kurzawa, Eric Ebimbe, Sekou Yansane and Ismael Gharbi are in training but lack match fitness.

