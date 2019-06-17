PSG news: 'If there's any more superstar behavior, the door is open,' club president warns players

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 156 // 17 Jun 2019, 16:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar Signs For PSG

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has sent a stern message to his players following a controversial season, telling them he will no longer tolerate what he calls 'superstar behavior.'

In case you didn't know...

PSG predictably cruised to a consecutive Ligue 1 title in the recently-concluded season but their year could hardly be considered a success. The club continued to struggle in Europe as they crashed out of the Champions League following a shock defeat to an out-of-form Manchester United in the round-of-16.

The capital side failed to add more trophies to their cabinet as they struggled to succeed in the domestic cup competitions as well.

In addition to the disappointing campaign, the club players were embroiled in controversy both in the locker room and off the field.

Besides multiple reports of discontent within the squad, club superstar Neymar Jr was reprimanded for striking a fan after the Coupe de France final back in April. The Brazilian was also stripped off his captaincy in the national team after which he picked up an injury that will keep him out of the Copa America.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with France Football, Al-Khelaifi has warned his players that any irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated and will risk their future at the club. He said, "Players will have to be more responsible than before. It must be completely different."

"They will have to do more and work harder. They are not there for their own amusement."

"If they do not agree, the doors are open - Ciao! I do not want superstar behavior anymore."

What's next?

The warning comes in the midst of reports that PSG are willing to let Neymar go this summer. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the French capital despite having arrived there only in 2017.

The forward was heavily pegged to make a return to LaLiga giants Barcelona but Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly also vying for the Brazilian's signature.