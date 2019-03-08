×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG News: Sporting director slams Rabiot for partying after United loss

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.41K   //    08 Mar 2019, 11:39 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director, Antero Henrique, slammed star Adrien Rabiot for his attitude, reminding the midfielder that he still has a contract with the club till the end of the season.

Adrien Rabiot was seen at a night club, partying after PSG's defeat to Manchester United in their own den, which saw them crash out of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and a stoppage-time penalty from Marcus Rashford saw PSG succumb to a 3-1 defeat at Parc Des Princes. Ligue 1 giants were knocked out of the Champions League despite a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg on the basis of away goal rule.

Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot contract runs out in June 2019 and he has refused to sign a new contract with Paris Saint- Germain to extend his stay at the club. Rabiot's refusal to extend his contract meant that he will be a free agent in the summer. As a result, the contract rebel was indefinitely benched by Tuchel.

Rabiot has played over 200 games with PSG, winning four league titles.

The heart of the matter

After the crucial defeat against Manchester United, Rabiot looked to enjoy his evening unaffected and eventually, ended up in a nightclub in the French Capital. It is crystal clear that the demeanor of the French midfielder did not help PSG's case after a shocking defeat.

Antero Henrique claimed his lack of professionalism 'unacceptable' and reminded the star that he is still on a contract with the club till the end of the season.

Henrique told RMC Sport: "I find his attitude and lack of professionalism towards the club, his teammates and supporters unacceptable.

"I would like to point out that until June 30, he remains a member of our squad."

What's next?

PSG will turn their attention on Ligue 1 as they face Dijon and Marseille.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Parc Des Princes
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Twitter: Fans troll Neymar over his facial expression after Manchester United eliminated PSG from Champions League
RELATED STORY
'Go **** yourselves'- star slams penalty decision which knocks PSG out against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
PSG Vs Manchester United: When Kings of Manchester reigned in Parc Des Princes
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Manchester United eliminated PSG
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United can overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: United legend stunned by club's amazing comeback against PSG
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Round-of-16: Manchester United vs PSG - Game Preview, Head to Head, Where to Watch, and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 Things that helped Manchester United beat PSG
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Fans send a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the PSG clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us