PSG News: Sporting director slams Rabiot for partying after United loss

08 Mar 2019

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director, Antero Henrique, slammed star Adrien Rabiot for his attitude, reminding the midfielder that he still has a contract with the club till the end of the season.

Adrien Rabiot was seen at a night club, partying after PSG's defeat to Manchester United in their own den, which saw them crash out of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and a stoppage-time penalty from Marcus Rashford saw PSG succumb to a 3-1 defeat at Parc Des Princes. Ligue 1 giants were knocked out of the Champions League despite a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg on the basis of away goal rule.

Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot contract runs out in June 2019 and he has refused to sign a new contract with Paris Saint- Germain to extend his stay at the club. Rabiot's refusal to extend his contract meant that he will be a free agent in the summer. As a result, the contract rebel was indefinitely benched by Tuchel.

Rabiot has played over 200 games with PSG, winning four league titles.

The heart of the matter

After the crucial defeat against Manchester United, Rabiot looked to enjoy his evening unaffected and eventually, ended up in a nightclub in the French Capital. It is crystal clear that the demeanor of the French midfielder did not help PSG's case after a shocking defeat.

Antero Henrique claimed his lack of professionalism 'unacceptable' and reminded the star that he is still on a contract with the club till the end of the season.

Henrique told RMC Sport: "I find his attitude and lack of professionalism towards the club, his teammates and supporters unacceptable.

"I would like to point out that until June 30, he remains a member of our squad."

What's next?

PSG will turn their attention on Ligue 1 as they face Dijon and Marseille.

