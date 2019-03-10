×
PSG news: The Parisian defender claims his side relaxed after their dominant first-leg win

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
905   //    10 Mar 2019, 16:54 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Manchester United registered a historic win over French giants PSG in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixture in the midweek. Now, PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, whose handball gave away the winning penalty to the visitors in the injury time, has revealed why his side lost to the Premier League side.

The French defender was talking to Youtube's Brog Stories channel yesterday and said that they became complacent and took the opposition lightly after their comfortable first-leg victory and this primarily cost them the game.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils' epic comeback after being behind on the aggregate score by two goals having lost 2-0 at the Old Trafford, was the first time in the competition's history that a club won in a knockout round match having conceded two or more goals in the first leg at home.

The Champions League glory seems a distant dream for the Parisians as an injury-time penalty by Marcus Rashford sent the Ligue 1 side crashing out of the competition from the same stage for the third season running.

The heart of the matter...

The match that took place at Parc des Princes on 7th March will be remembered by Manchester United fans for years to come, but at the same time, it has left the losing side devastated, as Presnel Kimpembe explains.

Kimpembe told the Brog Stories channel on Youtube that he feels very bitter following the defeat, but he accepts the loss and vows to never let something like it happen again. He said: (Via Goal)

"It hurts me, very bad even, I feel what the fans feel."
"It's a game that inevitably stays in the heads but that we will have to forget for the rest of the season."

He also revealed why the reason for why were left with a bad taste in their mouth in front of their home fans, saying that they lost their edge heading into the second leg. He continued:

"We lost that grit and that rage we had in the first leg, we took this game lightly, and it's something that will never happen to me again. It's enough, never again."

What's next?

Manchester United have no time to celebrate their historic win as they go up against Arsenal later tonight in a crucial top-four spot battle in the PL.

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
