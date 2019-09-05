PSG News: Thomas Meunier reveals why he remained in Paris despite Arsenal, Manchester United links

Thomas Meunier - Paris Saint-Germain

What's the story?

Despite being linked with a plethora of European sides over the course of the summer transfer window, Thomas Meunier chose to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

A move away from the French capital now looks unlikely even in January, as the Belgian has admitted he is keen to renew his contract with PSG.

In case you didn't know...

Meunier, 27, who plays as a right-back, joined PSG from Club Brugge in 2016. Last season, he made 31 appearances across all competitions for PSG, but a string of disappointing performances meant he dropped down the pecking order.

During the summer transfer window, Meunier was keen to leave the French side, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly interested in the full-back. While United eventually signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, Arsenal decided to retain their faith in Hector Bellerin, meaning Meunier remained in Paris.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Belgian outlet RTBF, Meunier discussed why he opted to remain at the club despite being linked with a number of European heavyweights.

“It was an intense period, with a lot of interest and discussion. I could have left but it was not done because there was nothing that suited the club or myself. Nothing was 100 per cent for it to work."

“I have always said that I wanted to stay in Paris. I still have one year on my contract and I still hope an extension can be secured.

“The situation is a little more complicated because I am no longer the preferred choice in my position, but I remain professional.

“I feel good there and we will see what happens during the season.”

What's next?

Meunier and his Belgian teammates will take on San Marino in a Euro qualifier on September 6.