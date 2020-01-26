PSG open talks with Aubameyang amid Barcelona links, James Rodriguez a target for the Gunners and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 26th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

26 Jan 2020, 18:00 IST SHARE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Arsenal transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the north London giants today.

Aubameyang approached by PSG amid Barcelona links

Paris Saint-Germain have initiated contact with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a potential move in the January transfer window, Foot Mercato has claimed.

The Arsenal striker has been linked with a move away from the Emirates throughout the winter as he is believed to be disillusioned with life at the club and is keen on challenging for titles elsewhere.

Barcelona were credited with serious interest in the Gabon international in the last few days but it appears they will face some stiff competition from PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants consider Aubameyang to be the perfect replacement for Edinson Cavani and will focus all their attention on bringing him to the French capital should their all-time top-scorer leaves.

Also Read: Arsenal emerge as favourites to sign Thomas Lemar, Gunners and Real Madrid respond to Dani Ceballos' transfer request and more Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal to battle Everton for the signing of James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Arsenal are set to join Everton in a battle to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a loan deal, according to reports from Spain.

Since his return to the Santiago Bernabeu from his loan spell at Bayern Munich, the Colombia international has struggled to integrate back into the squad under Zinedine Zidane. He has fallen further down the pecking order in the team with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Federico Valverde all among the top picks for the midfield slots.

The 28-year-old, who is believed to cost around £34 million, has been linked with Everton and has now garnered the attention of fellow Premier League club, Arsenal, who are short of options in the number ten position.

Mikel Arteta had previously hinted that he is looking to bring new signings this month and is already on the verge of completing a move for Flamengo's Pablo Mari.

Pablo Mari edging closer to Arsenal move

Pablo Mari

Flamengo centre-back Pablo Mari is inching closer to an Arsenal move as he arrived in London for a medical at the club on Saturday.

The Gunners, whose defensive options have been depleted due to an injury crisis, are looking to sign the Spanish defender on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old joined Manchester City in 2016 but failed to make a single appearance for the club and consequently went out on loan to Girona, NAC and Deportivo La Coruna, before joining Flamengo on a permanent deal.

Mari would become Mikel Arteta's first signing since he replaced Unai Emery and took over as Gunners manager in December last year.

Gunners dealt blow in Layvin Kurzawa chase as PSG and Juventus close to completing swap deal

Layvin Kurzawa

In what could be considered a massive blow to Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are reportedly on the verge of completing a swap deal involving Layvin Kurzawa and Mattia De Sciglio.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri are set to confirm the signing of Kurzawa from the Ligue 1 giants, in an exchange deal that will see De Sciglio move in the opposite direction. The defenders are understood to have negotiated personal terms and the two clubs are now putting the final touches to their respective deals.

The Gunners initially planned on making an offer between €5 million and €10 million for Kurzawa as they remain short of cover at left-back but it appears they will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog