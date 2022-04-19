PSG possible lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Angers

PSG could potentially bring the Ligue 1 title race to an end this Wednesday as they travel to the Stade Reymond Kopa to take on Angers.

Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Marseille 2-1 in La Classique last weekend. Duje Caleta-Car's 31st minute strike for Marseille was bookended by goals from Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

With the win, PSG have pulled further away from the chasing pack and now hold a 15-point lead at the top with six games remaining.

As such, they can effectively wrap up the Ligue 1 title with a win on Wednesday against Angers as their lead will become unassailable if they earn all three points. If Marseille fail to win against Nantes and PSG thrash Angers, then Pochettino's men will become champions with five games to spare.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up against Angers on Wednesday night.

PSG possible lineup against Angers

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Gianluigi Donnarumma dropped yet another stinker at the weekend in what is becoming an increasingly forgettable season for the Italian goalkeeper. Keylor Navas returned to the bench on Sunday and is most likely to start against Angers.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has flattered to deceive far too many times this season. He has a lot of potential but he is yet to maximize it. However, he continues to be one of the first names on the teamsheet whenever he is available.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos is yet another player who has been nowhere near his best this season. But the Brazilian centre-back will keep his place in the starting XI for the game against Angers.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was replaced by Presnel Kimpembe in Le Classique but PSG could use the former Real Madrid man's vast experience in a crucial encounter like this. Ramos is likely to start alongside Marquinhos in what is another opportunity to win back some Paris Saint-Germain fans.

Left-back - Juan Bernat

There is no reason to take Nuno Mendes out of the starting XI, especially after the teenager turned in yet another solid performance at the weekend. However, Pochettino may be tempted to rotate and bring back Juan Bernat, who can be really effective as well.

Defensive midfielder - Danilo Pereira

Defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira's job is to provide cover to his backline and the Portuguese international has done a decent job at it in recent weeks. But he really has to do better with the ball at his feet as his labored ways are stifling PSG's attacking impetus.

Central midfielder - Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye adds a lot of bite to Paris Saint-Germain's midfield. He is a tireless worker and pressed relentlessly against Marseille at the weekend. The Senegalese international's ability to win back possession in midfield is key to PSG asserting their dominance in any game.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is PSG's best midfielder by far. He was excellent in PSG's 2-1 win against Marseille at the weekend. Verratti's ability to navigate tight spaces combined with his incredible passing range makes him the main creator in the middle of the park for PSG.

The Italian international completed 62 of his 66 attempted passes against Marseille. He also made three recoveries and two tackles in the game. Verratti ought to be one of the first names on PSG's teamsheet against Angers.

Right-winger - Angel Di Maria

Neymar Jr. has been in sublime form of late and was Paris Saint-Germain's best player against Marseille. His link-up play with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti is a joy to watch and he looks to have gotten back to his menacing best.

However, the Brazilian international is suspended for the game against Angers. Angel Di Maria has returned from a hamstring injury and will take Neymar's place.

Centre-forward - Lionel Messi

With Neymar suspended for the game, Lionel Messi is likely to be deployed more centrally. He has done well in that role and excels at creating chances as a false nine. Messi was a creative force for PSG against Marseille and Pochettino will be hoping for more of the same from the legendary Argentinian.

Left-winger - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored Paris Saint-Germain's winning goal at the weekend. However, he was not at his sharpest and was flagged offside too many times. He did not showcase his characteristic coolness in front of goal either against Marseille but will look to finish this season on a high.

