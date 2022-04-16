PSG possible lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Marseille

PSG will take on Olympique Marseille in the 102nd edition of Le Classique on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino's side have a 12-point lead at the top with seven games remaining in the season. If they can take all three points on Sunday, they will have more or less dumped second-placed Marseille out of the Ligue 1 title race.

Paris Saint-Germain have showcased sensational form in the league in recent weeks. They've sprung to action following their early exit from the Champions League and have produced a few utterly dominant performances.

PSG have won their last two games by a combined scoreline of 11-2. Pochettino will want more of the same from his players as they take on their rivals this Sunday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at PSG's possible lineup for their Ligue 1 encounter against Marseille.

PSG possible lineup against Marseille

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Keylor Navas has been sidelined for the last couple of games with an injury. He returned to training this week but is unlikely to be rushed. As a result, Gianluigi Donnarumma will keep his place between the sticks for Paris Saint-Germain.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi played well against Clermont Foot last weekend and did an excellent job bombing forward and joining the attack at every opportunity. His pace and ability to provide width were crucial to PSG asserting their dominance in the game. Hakimi will keep his place in the starting XI against Marseille.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

It's been a very forgettable first season away from Real Madrid for Sergio Ramos. But he was able to clock 90 minutes last weekend and that would have done a lot for his confidence. However, Ramos is also the latest player to be booed by the Paris Saint-Germain faithful and he will want to set things right again.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos was rested last week but is expected to return for the high-profile derby on Sunday. The Brazilian hasn't had the best of seasons but continues to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

The young Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes continues to impress for PSG and his link-up play, particularly with his midfielders last weekend, deserves praise. He is still a little rough around the edges but Mendes is an exciting presence down the left flank for Pochettino's side.

Defensive midfielder - Danilo Pereira

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain's midfield destroyer Danilo Pereira does the majority of the dirty work in the middle of the pitch. He is pretty good at breaking up play and has done a decent job in recent weeks and will keep his place in the starting XI.

Central midfielder - Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye brings a lot of aggression to PSG's midfield. He is pretty good at keeping things ticking in midfield thanks to his efficient distribution.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti has been Paris Saint-Germain's most impressive midfielder this season. His agility, ball retention skills and ability to play line-breaking passes make him one of the most elite midfielders on the planet.

Without Verratti, PSG have tended to look bereft of ideas in midfield. The Italian international will keep his place in the starting XI for Sunday's Le Classique.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. scored a hat-trick against Clermont Foot and provided an assist in PSG's 6-1 win over Clermont Foot last week. The Brazilian seems to have regained his touch over the past couple of weeks and looks to be playing with a lot of confidence now.

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

With 31 goals and 22 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this term, Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's standout performer. The Frenchman also bagged a hat-trick against Clermont Foot last weekend.

He has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in his last 10 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi was at his creative best last weekend, picking up a hat-trick of assists against Clermont Foot. His goalscoring form has been suspect but there's no denying the fact that PSG play much better football when he is on the pitch.

