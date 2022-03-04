PSG possible lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Nice

PSG will hit the road to take on Nice on Saturday night ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid.

PSG returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 last week by beating St-Etienne 3-1. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi stole the show as Mauricio Pochettino stretched their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.

The Parisians fell behind after a sloppy start to the game but once they asserted themselves, there was no stopping them. Mbappe bagged a brace and set up Danilo Pereira for PSG's third of the night. Messi provided the assists for both of Mbappe's goals as well.

They will return to UEFA Champions League action in midweek to finish what they started against Real Madrid. As a result, we expect Pochettino to be a little cautious when choosing his side for Saturday's game against Nice.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up against Nice on Saturday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma was handed his first start in three Ligue 1 games as Paris Saint-Germain took on St-Etienne last week. But the Italian was in goal for the Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

Navas is likely to feature in the second leg against Real Madrid and thus Donnarumma could keep his place in the starting XI against Nice.

Right-back - Colin Dagba

Thilo Kehrer started at right-back for PSG against St-Etienne. Their best full-back, Achraf Hakimi, is unlikely to be brought back into the starting lineup against Nice. Hakimi has been in good form of late and Paris Saint-Germain will want to protect him ahead of their midweek clash against Real Madrid.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

PSG captain Marquinhos has not been at his best this season but he is still one of the first names on the teamsheet. He is set to start for the 13th consecutive time in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Centre-back - Abdou Diallo

Presnel Kimpembe is likely to be rested here with Abdou Diallo brought in to replace him at centre-back. Diallo has impressed at both centre-back and left-back this season and he's almost certain to get another start here.

Left-back - Juan Bernat

Nuno Mendes is another player who's certain to start against Real Madrid in midweek. Juan Bernat is expected to return to the starting lineup in his stead for the game against Nice on Saturday.

PSG Central Midfielder - Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira has definitely stepped up to the task in 2022. He has scored four goals in his last three Ligue 1 appearances and was one of PSG's best players against St-Etienne last week.

He started sloppily, giving the ball away which led to St-Etienne's opening goal of the game. But the Portuguese international was a man on a mission since the mishap and contributed equally well on both sides of the pitch.

He produced a towering header to make it 3-1 on the night for PSG. Pereira could be used from the start against St-Etienne as both Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera are doubts for the game.

Central midfielder - Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye did a decent job against St-Etienne. The Senegalese international did well in possession and kept things ticking in midfield. He hardly gave the ball away. Due to the unavailability of Paredes and Herrera, Gueye is likely to start at the heart of midfield once again.

His energy will be of great use against Real Madrid in midweek. So even if the 32-year-old starts against Nice, he's likely to be pulled in the second half. Young PSG midfielder Eric Ebimbe could come off the bench to replace Gueye against Nice or could even start ahead of him.

Central midfielder - Georginio Wijnaldum

Marco Verratti is available for this game but Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be kept fresh for the midweek clash against Real Madrid. As a result, Georginio Wijnaldum could start in midfield once again.

The former Liverpool midfielder has started both of PSG's last two matches but it's been a while since he offered much of note in any game. But owing to the circumstances, Wijnaldum is very likely to start a third consecutive game for PSG this weekend.

He has scored just one goal and provided one assist in his last 12 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. has offered some flashes of brilliance since returning from an injury layoff against Real Madrid. He was guilty of missing several chances against Saint-Etienne and could really use the minutes to get into the groove ahead of their second leg against Real Madrid.

He is likely to be named as a starter against Nice on Saturday. The Brazilian international is expected to be subbed off in the second half. But until then, he will be PSG's creator-in-chief.

Neymar is capable of producing moments of magic and Pochettino will want him to be sharp and fit for the game against Real Madrid.

Striker - Mauro Icardi

Kylian Mbappe is suspended for the game against Nice due to an accumulation of yellow cards. His suspension couldn't have come at a better time for PSG as he was likely to be rested anyway for this one.

Mauro Icardi will take his place as the striker. The Argentinian international has become a bit of a peripheral figure at PSG. He has made 21 appearances in the league but has only started 10 games.

He has scored just four goals in Ligue 1 this term and is very likely to leave the club in the summer in search of more game time. But for now, Icardi's presence will serve PSG well.

Right-winger - Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria hasn't started any of PSG's last three league games. His last start came in PSG's 5-1 thumping of Lille. With Lionel Messi likely to be rested ahead of the Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid, Di Maria is set to be named in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Di Maria has picked up just one assist in his last 12 appearances and without a steady run of games, his form has dipped drastically. But there is no doubting the Argentinian international's quality. He could be a difference maker on his day and Pochettino will be hoping that he can conjure up some magic against Nice.

