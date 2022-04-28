PSG possible lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Strasbourg

Freshly crowned Ligue 1 champions PSG will take a trip to the Stade de la Meinau to take on Strasbourg on Friday night.

Strasbourg have been one of the surprise packages of the season. After finishing 15th in the 2020-21 season, they are currently sixth in the Ligue 1 table and are still harboring European ambitions at this late stage of the campaign.

They are one point behind fifth-placed Nice and are embroiled in a fight to qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Their Friday opponents Paris Saint-Germain have already secured the Ligue 1 title after racing to a 13 point lead at the top with just four games remaining in the season.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Lens this past weekend but a point was enough for them to nail an unassailable lead at the top of the table. Lionel Messi's stunning strike gave PSG the lead in the 68th minute of the game. But Corentin Jean restored parity for 10-men Lens, much to the disdain of the PSG faithful.

They are not under any pressure as far as the title race is concerned but due to the friction between the fans and some of the fans, they can't rest on their laurels. As such, we expect PSG to produce some fine performances until the end of the season and finish with as many points as possible.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Strasbourg on Friday.

PSG Possible Lineup against Strasbourg

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain had Keylor Navas in goal for the 1-1 draw against Lens. We are well-acquainted with Mauricio Pochettino's goalkeeper rotation policy. Gianluigi Donnarumma will return to guard the sticks against Strasbourg on Friday.

Right centre-back - Marquinhos

To counter Strasbourg's three-at-the-back system, PSG are expected to line up with a three-man defence and two wing-backs as they did against Lens last weekend. Marquinhos will be the right-sided centre-back. The Paris Saint-Germain captain has not had a great campaign but will look to finish the season on a high.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos looked shaky at the heart of the three-man defence against Lens. He also missed a golden opportunity to win the game for PSG in the second half. Pochettino will be hoping for a much improved performance from the veteran centre-back.

Left centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe was PSG's best defender against Lens and will keep his place in the starting XI against Strasbourg.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi continues to be a livewire down the right side for PSG but his final product has to improve. He has not been at his best in recent weeks but this is a good opportunity for him to bounce back.

Central midfielder - Danilo Pereira

With Idrissa Gueye suspended and Leandro Paredes sidelined with a groin injury, Danilo Pereira is expected to get another start here. Pereira has done a decent job at the base of Paris Saint-Germain's midfield but his lack of pace and limited mobility have not really helped his side.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Inarguably PSG's best midfielder, Marco Verratti ought to be one of the first names on the teamsheet. He provided the creative spark for Pochettino's side in the final third against Lens. The Italian international can be relied on to put in a proper shift every time and he excels at linking midfield and attack.

Left wing-back - Juan Bernat

Nuno Mendes turned in an uncharacteristically dull performance against Lens last weekend. He looked bereft of ideas going forward and was guilty of switching off to allow Lens to score their late equalizer. Juan Bernat has been waiting for his chance and is likely to get a start against Strasbourg on Friday.

Right attacking midfielder - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was PSG's best player against Lens. He showcased his playmaking abilities and scored an absolute stunner to give his side the lead. But Messi was let down by his attacking partners. The Argentina international will be looking to improve his goal tally for the season and is almost certain to start here.

Centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe had a rare off day last weekend. Hardly anything he tried came off as Lens remained resolute at the back. The Frenchman did create a couple of chances but will be hoping to do much better against Strasbourg on Friday.

Left attacking midfielder - Neymar Jr.

Neymar had a decent outing against Lens. He has been in great form since returning from injury and his link-up play with Messi continues to be a joy to watch.

