PSG possible lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Troyes

PSG are ambling towards the finish line as they host Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain raced to a 3-1 lead over Strasbourg last weekend before they squandered their two-goal advantage in the final quarter of an hour. Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace while Achraf Hakimi added another for the Ligue 1 champions.

Kevin Gameiro had put the hosts 1-0 up as early as the second minute. But it was Marco Verratti's own goal in the 75th minute that brought Strasbourg back into the game. Anthony Caci's stoppage-time equalizer meant that the two sides shared the spoils on the night.

On Sunday, PSG will square off against 14th placed Troyes who have won just one of their last five games. But it's worth noting that they thrashed Lille 3-0 in their latest outing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Troyes on Sunday night.

PSG Possible Lineup against Troyes

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma let in three goals against Strasbourg last weekend. We are very familiar with Mauricio Pochettino's goalkeeper rotation policy by now and Keylor Navas is likely to start against Troyes.

According to L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), the Costa Rica international is set to leave the club this summer. As such, this could be one of his final games for PSG.

Right centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos has been far from convincing for Paris Saint-Germain this season. He turned in a rather lackluster performance against Strasbourg last weekend. But he will keep his place as the right-sided centre-back in PSG's three-man defence.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos in action for Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos' performance against Strasbourg would have caused worry lines to run all over the faces of the PSG faithful. The former Real Madrid man's best days seem to be well behind him.

Left centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe also had a rather forgettable outing against Strasbourg and was guilty of being careless for two goals that PSG shipped in on the night. But he will keep his place in the starting lineup for now.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi's attacking skills are superior to his defensive abilities. That is why he seems to be thriving in the wing-back's role as he has been able to make relentless forays into the opposition half. The Morocco international scored a goal last weekend and is proving to be a top signing.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Juan Bernat was not very effective in an attacking sense in the last game against Strasbourg. Youngster Nuno Mendes is likely to be brought back into the side on Sunday against Troyes.

Central midfielder - Idrissa Gueye

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Idrissa Gueye was suspended for the game against Strasbourg. He will make a return to the side on Sunday. PSG could use his tenacity and doggedness at the centre of the pitch.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is an undisputed starter in the Paris Saint-Germain midfield. He is key to breaking down teams that defend deep and the Italy international was involved in some of the best passages of play last weekend.

Right winger - Lionel Messi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi was a passenger in the game against Strasbourg. He couldn't offer much of note and all his shots were rather soft as well. Messi failed to create anything of note in the final third for PSG and Pochettino will be hoping for an improved performance from him against Troyes.

MT @6dombele Lionel Messi - Chance Creation 21/22 Lionel Messi - Chance Creation 21/22 https://t.co/zDzVUG0d5R

Centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been Paris Saint-Germain's standout performer this season by far. He was the pick of the players last weekend as well as he bagged a lovely brace and picked up the assist for Hakimi's goal.

His pace and finishing have all been exemplary this season and has been the difference maker for PSG in most games this season. There is a lot of talk going on about the Frenchman's future, which remains unresolved, according to his mother. One thing is for certain and it is that Mbappe is simply irreplaceable.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe's mother has spoken Kylian Mbappe's mother has spoken 👀 https://t.co/pABKgbXeGl

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. had a decent game last weekend and his inventiveness and link-up play with Mbappe and Messi could once again be crucial for PSG. But the Brazil international has not exactly been as sharp as we know he can be in front of goal in recent weeks.

He will look to improve upon that as Paris Saint-Germain go up against Troyes on Sunday.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith