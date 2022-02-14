PSG possible starting lineup for Champions League encounter against Real Madrid

PSG will square off against Real Madrid on Tuesday in what is the most high-profile fixture of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

This is it. PSG roped in all those superstars during the summer transfer window with one goal in mind. Win the ever elusive Champions League title. They have been cruising in Ligue 1 but Tuesday's first leg encounter against Real Madrid will be a more credible test of their credentials.

PSG beat Rennes 1-0 in their latest outing while La Liga leaders Real Madrid played out a goalless draw against Villarreal. Both teams have Champions League aspirations and an array of world-class talent on their payroll. This is the kind of game that elevates Europe's elite competition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at PSG's possible lineup for the Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma is tipped to start against Real Madrid over Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican goalkeeper was picked to guard the sticks in the Ligue 1 encounter against Rennes. Pochettino likes to alternate between his two world-class goalkeepers and the Italian is likely to get the nod here.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"I've no problem with Keylor Navas - we've a great relationship. I like the competition and I'll give my best for PSG". Donnarumma to Gazzetta: "PSG has always been in my destiny. Al Khelaifi and Leonardo wanted me since long time. I'm really happy here"."I've no problem with Keylor Navas - we've a great relationship. I like the competition and I'll give my best for PSG". Donnarumma to Gazzetta: "PSG has always been in my destiny. Al Khelaifi and Leonardo wanted me since long time. I'm really happy here". 🇮🇹🇫🇷 #PSG "I've no problem with Keylor Navas - we've a great relationship. I like the competition and I'll give my best for PSG". https://t.co/qYL3Pqd9EZ

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

This is a no-brainer. Achraf Hakimi has turned in back-to-back impressive performances since returning from international duty. He is the first-choice right-back for PSG and will be tasked with taking care of the tricky Vinicius Jr. It will be a very interesting battle to watch between two young and unrelenting individuals.

Hakimi will also undoubtedly want to impress against his former club.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🗣️ Achraf Hakimi: "Real Madrid? It's going to be a great game, as you know Madrid is the team of my heart. They made me who I am today as a person and as a player. I'm well prepared for the match." @marca 🗣️ Achraf Hakimi: "Real Madrid? It's going to be a great game, as you know Madrid is the team of my heart. They made me who I am today as a person and as a player. I'm well prepared for the match." @marca https://t.co/DrCNCVnhWX

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The PSG captain hasn't been at his very best in recent weeks but they can count on him to come up clutch in crucial games such as this one. Marquinhos has started every single one of PSG's Champions League games so far this season and he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

With Sergio Ramos a doubt for the game, Presnel Kimpembe is likely to start alongside Marquinhos. Despite his obvious qualities on the ball, Kimpembe has looked shaky at the back on occasion. He will need to be on high-alert as he will be up against an in-form Karim Benzema and co.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes has been one of the most exciting Paris Saint-Germain players to watch this season. The Portuguese international came on as a substitute against Rennes on Friday night and is certain to start here.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith