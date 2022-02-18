PSG possible starting lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Nantes

After their impressive 1-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, PSG return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday against Nantes.

PSG went to Spain and took the game to Real Madrid on their own turf in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

They emerged victorious at the end of 90 minutes thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman produced a moment of magic to cut through two Real Madrid defenders and sneak the ball through the legs of Thibaut Courtois.

Lionel Messi failed to put away a penalty in the second half. It was a weak effort from the Argentinian international from the spot and Courtois was upto it. PSG have two league fixtures to attend to before they welcome Real Madrid to the Parc des Princes for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The Parisians are currently on a 15-game unbeaten streak in the league. However, they haven't exactly been overtly dominant as they have drawn three of their last four matches by a 1-1 scoreline.

It wouldn't worry PSG as they are 13 points clear at the top but they would definitely like to build some momentum ahead of the second leg against Real Madrid.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Nantes on Saturday night

PSG Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma guarded the sticks against Real Madrid in midweek. He didn't have much to do as Real Madrid registered just three shots, of which none were on target. Mauricio Pochettino has kept his rotation policy going throughout the season and now it's time for Keylor Navas to return to the field.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi did a really solid job at right-back for PSG against Real Madrid. He was a threat down the right flank as he bombed forward to join the attack on a regular basis. Hakimi also managed to keep Vinicius Jr. quiet throughout the night.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Centre-back - Marquinhos

PSG captain Marquinhos was expected to deliver a big game performance against Real Madrid and he did. He had Karim Benzema's number on the night and did not allow the in-form Frenchman a moment of peace. The Brazilian international will be one of the first names on the teamsheet here.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe did a tidy job at the back alongside Marquinhos. Sergio Ramos is still out with an injury and Pochettino will go with the familiar centre-back pairing of Marquinhos and Kimpembe here.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The inventive and exciting Nuno Mendes provided a good account of himself against Real Madrid. His link-up play with Mbappe was commendable and made Dani Carvajal look out of his depth at times.

