PSG possible starting lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Rennes

PSG will be looking to make it four wins in a row in Ligue 1 as they host Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Friday night.

Paris Saint-Germain absolutely thumped defending Ligue 1 champions Lille in their latest outing. Danilo Pereira bagged a brace while Presnel Kimpembe, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each scored a goal as PSG beat Lille 5-1 away from home.

They've now won four games on the trot and have a 13 point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Marseille. Mauricio Pochettino's men are presently cruising to yet another league title.

They'll be up against Rennes, who handed them their first league defeat of the season back in October. Bruno Genesio has done a good job with Rennes this season and they are currently fifth in the league table and are still very much in the hunt for a top four berth.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain are expected to line up against Rennes.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The competition between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas to become the preferred first-choice goalkeeper has seen both players being unrelenting so far. Donnarumma has now kept three clean sheets in a row across all competitions and he is set to start here again.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"I've no problem with Keylor Navas - we've a great relationship. I like the competition and I'll give my best for PSG". Donnarumma to Gazzetta: "PSG has always been in my destiny. Al Khelaifi and Leonardo wanted me since long time. I'm really happy here"."I've no problem with Keylor Navas - we've a great relationship. I like the competition and I'll give my best for PSG". Donnarumma to Gazzetta: "PSG has always been in my destiny. Al Khelaifi and Leonardo wanted me since long time. I'm really happy here". 🇮🇹🇫🇷 #PSG "I've no problem with Keylor Navas - we've a great relationship. I like the competition and I'll give my best for PSG". https://t.co/qYL3Pqd9EZ

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

PSG were happy to welcome Achraf Hakimi back into the mix in the game against Lille after his involvement at AFCON 2021. The Moroccan international turned in a very good performance and will be vital here once again.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The Paris Saint-Germain captain wasn't at his very best against Lille. He looked a little unsettled at the back on occasion but that's no grounds to not pick him to start a crucial game. Marquinhos is a pillar of this PSG side and he will start against Rennes.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Sergio Ramos has returned to training. However, Pochettino will not want to rush him and is likely to keep him safe for the Champions League game against Real Madrid next week. As a result, Presnel Kimpembe is likely to keep his place in Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes has been an absolute revelation this season. The 19 year old is a treat to watch, with his blistering pace, desire and ability to take defenders on and beat them.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith