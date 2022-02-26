PSG possible starting lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Saint-Etienne

PSG will look to get back to winning ways after a shock defeat against Nantes last week as they host Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes tonight.

PSG have more or less tanked nearly all of their opponents this season and their 13 point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table is a testament to the same. But they fell to a rather embarrassing defeat at the hands of Nantes last weekend.

Nantes were 3-0 up by half-time. But Neymar pulled one back for PSG shortly after the break but the Brazilian international then squandered a penalty and the opportunity to perhaps claw their way back into the game. That brought PSG's 15-game unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 to an end.

Meanwhile, their Saturday opponents Saint-Etienne are on a resurgent run. New manager Pascal Dupraz has guided them out of the relegation zone and they're currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league. So despite their league position, Saint-Etienne could prove to be a real test for PSG.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas started in goal for PSG's 3-1 defeat against Nantes. Now it's time for Gianluigi Donnarumma to come in as Pochettino has alternated between the two consistently.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Thilo Kehrer started ahead of Achraf Hakimi for PSG against Nantes. But it's clear as day now that Hakimi is their best option at right-back. The Moroccan international is expected to start against Saint-Etienne.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi had a combined 9 tackles against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League.



Big key for Real Madrid is getting more width in their play and progression down the flanks. Right side was non-existent, Vini had 0 help on the left. Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi had a combined 9 tackles against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League.Big key for Real Madrid is getting more width in their play and progression down the flanks. Right side was non-existent, Vini had 0 help on the left.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos scored two goals when PSG met Saint-Etienne in the first half of the season. He has not been at his best in recent weeks and Pochettino will hope that his captain can find his feet again and soon.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Sergio Ramos is unlikely to even make it for the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League Round of 16 tie with Real Madrid. As a result, Presnel Kimpembe will continue to start alongside the experienced Marquinhos at the heart of defence.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes came off the bench in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 matches against Rennes and Nantes. He was one of PSG's most impressive players against Real Madrid and is expected to be handed a start here.

