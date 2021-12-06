PSG possible starting XI for Champions League encounter against Club Brugge

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to cap off their Champions League group stage campaign in perfect style when they host Club Brugge on Tuesday night. PSG were bested by Manchester City on matchday five, forcing the Parisians to settle for a second-place finish in Group A.

PSG have also been quite lackluster in Ligue 1 over the last two matchdays. The league leaders first played out a goalless draw with Nice and then needed to dig deep to secure a draw against Lens on Saturday. The stalemate with Lens left PSG with only a single win from their last four outings.

The club from the French capital do not have anything on the line in their final Champions League group stage fixture. However, given their recent run of form, Pochettino would love nothing more than a dominant display.

Here's how they could line up against Club Brugge on Tuesday night in the Champions League:

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Keylor Navas made a mess of Lens midfielder Seko Fofana's long-range effort on Saturday, allowing them to take the lead against PSG.

That mistake could end up costing him his place in the team and see Donnarumma return between the sticks.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Although Achraf Hakimi was not PSG’s best performer against Lens, he was a constant threat down the right-hand channel.

Ligue1 English @Ligue1_ENG



🇲🇦 For "𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮."🇲🇦 For @PSG_English 's @AchrafHakimi , the level of Ligue 1 Uber Eats is often underestimated. 👇 "𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮."🇲🇦 For @PSG_English's @AchrafHakimi, the level of Ligue 1 Uber Eats is often underestimated. 👇

The Morocco international provided three key passes on the night and could prove to be decisive against Brugge on Tuesday.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The PSG captain is not only a fearless leader, but he is also one of their best performers.

Against a spirited Brugge side, PSG will need Marquinhos' quality to keep the visitors from wheeling away in celebration.

Centre-back - Abdou Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Abdou Diallo was rested against Lens on Saturday, meaning he should be ready to go against Brugge this week.

Diallo’s composure is bound to come in handy against Brugge’s creative forces.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Pochettino picked Juan Bernat ahead of Nuno Mendes against Lens. Unfortunately, Bernat could not quite make the most of the opportunity and was rather unadventurous.

Mendes should return to the fold for this one and add some oomph to PSG’s attack.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar