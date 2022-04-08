PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Clermont Foot

PSG will look to move closer to clinching the Ligue 1 title as they travel to take on 17th-placed Clermont Foot on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain decimated Lorient last weekend, beating them 5-1 at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe continues to tap into his rich vein of form that seems inexhaustible at the moment. He played a hand in each of PSG's five goals, scoring two and providing a hat-trick of assists.

Neymar Jr. bagged a brace as well and Lionel Messi joined the party too as the 'MNM' trio gave us a glimpse of what they're truly capable of.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored in the same match for PSG for the first time 🤩 Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored in the same match for PSG for the first time 🤩 https://t.co/6k5hL1v3nu

Their Saturday opponent, Clermont Foot, fell 3-2 to Nantes in heartbreaking fashion in their latest outing.

Pascal Gastien's men find themselves in a battle to stay in the French top-flight with just one point separating them from 18th-placed St-Etienne. But they'll have their work cut out as Paris Saint-Germain come visiting on Saturday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma started ahead of Keylor Navas against Lorient. The Costa Rican international is currently sidelined with an injury and that will temporarily upset Mauricio Pochettino's goalkeeper rotation policy.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has done well at providing width and pressing the opposition high up the pitch. But he could have done much better last weekend as his sloppiness was one of the main reasons why PSG got off to a poor start to the second half against Lorient.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG captain Marquinhos has not had a great season at the heart of their defence. The Brazilian international has looked shaky and erratic but for now, he will keep his place in the starting XI.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

A rare cameo from the perennially injured Sergio Ramos was met with jeers last weekend. He will be desperate to start here and prove a point.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes has been quite a revelation this season. PSG are very likely to trigger his €40m release clause in the summer and sign him on a permanent basis. Mendes was equally effective on both sides of the pitch last weekend but his link-up play with Neymar Jr. in particular was a joy to watch.

Defensive midfielder - Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira did a great job sweeping in front of his backline. He made several recoveries and helped turn over possession for PSG plenty of times. The Portuguese international has the ability to shine on both ends of the ground and is set to start once again.

Central midfielder - Georginio Wijnaldum

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

With Leandro Paredes now ruled out for the remainder of the season, PSG are now quite short on options in midfield. It plays right into the hands of Georginio Wijnaldum, who has failed to impress all season but is going to be given another start here.

Central midfielder - Idrissa Gueye

In addition to Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Ander Herrera are also sidelined for PSG. Marco Verratti has returned to training but he is unlikely to be rushed into the starting XI. Idrissa Gueye will start in his stead and look to cement his place in the starting lineup.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. has been a bit inconsistent but the quality is there for all to see. He will look to build on his performance against Lorient with yet another regal display of world-class technique on Saturday.

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Easily PSG and Ligue 1's best player this term, Kylian Mbappe has truly established himself as one of the best attackers of the modern era. He was simply unstoppable last weekend against Lorient, bagging a brace and racking up a hat-trick of assists.

In 38 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, he has scored 28 goals and provided 20 assists. The Frenchman is simply world-class and will cause panic within the Clermont Foot camp even before the ball starts rolling.

Get French Football News @GFFN

Kylian Mbappé with assist of the week for Lionel Messi against Lorient? Kylian Mbappé with assist of the week for Lionel Messi against Lorient? 👏👏👏https://t.co/37yzKOl8K3

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions Leagu

Lionel Messi played more centrally against Lorient and was very effective in that role. He played a part in each of PSG's goals last weekend and seems to be in fine touch. It's been one of the least memorable seasons of Messi's illustrious career, but he has still been able to produce some genuine moments of magic.

