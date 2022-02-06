PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Lille

PSG will be looking to return to winning ways as they travel to take on defending Ligue 1 champions Lille at the Stade-Pierre-Mauroy.

Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out unceremoniously by OGC Nice from the Coupe de France in midweek. Mauricio Pochettino's men will want to swiftly put the loss behind them, move on and build some momentum before the Champions League knockout stage begins.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have a 10 point lead on the chasing pack. However, their performances against big sides have been largely unimpressive this season and that is a trend that ought to worry Pochettino.

Meanwhile, their opponents Lille are 11th in the table and are in need of a drastic turnaround if they are to qualify for the Champions League next term.

PSG continue to have a number of issues and are without quite a few key players heading into this high-profile Ligue 1 encounter against the defending champions.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Paris Saint-Germain's possible starting XI for their Ligue 1 encounter against Lille.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy Training Session & Press Conference

Keylor Navas played for Costa Rica on Saturday night and is unlikely to make it back for this one. He has got serious competition going with Gianluigi Donnarumma for a starting berth. This will be another good opportunity for Donnarumma to impress the manager.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain will be absolutely delighted to welcome Achraf Hakimi back into the squad. The Moroccan international has been away on international duty at AFCON 2021 but is now back after his side were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The ever-reliable Marquinhos has been a mainstay at the heart of defence this season. His partners have changed multiple times but the Brazilian international is pretty much undroppable.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"He doesn't want to leave - he'll stay at PSG forever", Paris director Leonardo said in December. Marquinhos doing great with Brazil, as always. Paris Saint-Germain are still working on his new contract as priority for this year. Talks have been ongoing for months."He doesn't want to leave - he'll stay at PSG forever", Paris director Leonardo said in December. Marquinhos doing great with Brazil, as always. Paris Saint-Germain are still working on his new contract as priority for this year. Talks have been ongoing for months. 🇧🇷 #PSG "He doesn't want to leave - he'll stay at PSG forever", Paris director Leonardo said in December. https://t.co/BsYQ9AUg2C

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out with a fresh injury and won't be available to play against Lille. As such, Pochettino will go with his favored centre-back pairing of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. The Frenchman has done well alongside Marquinhos this term.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes was a rare bright spot for Paris Saint-Germain in their defeat against OGC Nice. He is likely to keep his place in the starting XI tonight.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith