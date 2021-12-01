PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Nice

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to maintain their 12-point advantage at the summit when they take on third-placed Nice in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

Having picked up 40 points from 15 games, PSG are practically running away with the Ligue 1 title this season. Nice, on the other hand, have lost a bit of momentum in recent weeks and are trailing the leaders by 14 points.

Pochettino’s Parisians got the better of Saint-Etienne on matchday 15, cruising to a comfortable 3-1 win away from home. Unfortunately, that victory came at a cost, with PSG’s star man Neymar picking up an injury late in the match. Having been stretchered off the field, Neymar is expected to miss at least a month of football.

Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler and Marco Verratti will all miss out along with the Brazilian superstar, giving Pochettino a selection headache.

Here's how PSG could line up in their Ligue 1 encounter against Nice on Wednesday:

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas was given marching orders against Nantes in gameweek 14, which saw him miss out on PSG’s trip to Saint-Etienne last weekend.

Gianluigi Donnarumma more than filled in for the former Real Madrid man, but the Italian might have to make way for the veteran against Nice.

Navas has played in nine Ligue 1 games this season, keeping four clean sheets.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi has not been in the best of form in recent matches, but Pochettino seems reluctant to bench the right-back.

Hakimi will need to use his pace to break through Nice’s lines. The 23-year-old just cannot afford to let another game pass him by.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

PSG’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos is in the form of his life. Not only is he defending expertly, but he also scored two great goals against Saintt-Etienne last weekend.

Pochettino is unlikely to rest him in the crucial game against Nice.

Centre-back - Abdou Diallo

Sergio Ramos played the full 90 against Saint-Etienne, but Pochettino is unlikely to push him too much, too soon.

Abdou Diallo is a capable centre-back and should do just fine against Nice.

Left-back - Nuno Mende

Nuno Mendes’ questionable run of form saw him sit on the bench against Saint-Etienne.

Against Nice, Mendes should return to the fold and must reward his coach’s faith with an impressive performance.

