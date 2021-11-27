PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Saint-Etienne

PSG will be looking to recover from their 2-1 loss to Manchester City as they travel to take on Saint-Etienne on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino's men haven't hit the levels expected of them in the early stages of the 2021-22 season. But they continue to maintain an 11 point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Their opponents Saint-Etienne are currently 19th but a positive result could help them climb out of the drop zone. Claude Puel's men are unbeaten in their last four matches and will host PSG on Sunday on the back of successive wins over Clermont Foot and Troyes.

PSG have a number of concerns with respect to their squad ahead of the Ligue 1 encounter against Saint-Etienne. Without further ado, let's take a look at PSG's predicted starting XI for the game against Saint-Etienne.

PSG Possible Lineup against Saint-Etienne

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Keylor Navas is suspended for the game against Saint-Etienne. He was shown a red card for bringing down Ludovic Blas inside the penalty area in the game against Nantes last weekend. As a result, Donnarumma will return to guard the sticks for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Right-back - Colin Dagba

With Achraf Hakimi failing to impress in recent weeks, it might be time for Colin Dagba to get a look in. The 23-year-old last appeared for PSG in late October and is likely to make a return to the starting lineup here. Since PSG are squaring off against minnows St Etienne, we could see some rotation across the backline.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos is likely to keep his place at the heart of defence. The PSG captain did a decent job against Manchester City at the Etihad and Pochettino will rely on his experience to keep the Saint Etienne attackers at bay.

Centre-back - Thilo Kehrer

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Pochettino is likely to rotate his backline and Thilo Kehrer could start alongside Marquinhos at centre-back.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes put in quite a shift against Manchester City. He deserves to start here against Saint Etienne. It's the perfect time for the youngster to start building on his impressive performances. He will be a great attacking outlet for PSG against Claude Puel's side.

