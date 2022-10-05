PSG predicted lineup against Benfica | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Benfica are unbeaten in the Champions League group stage so far as they clash on Wednesday night.

PSG faced quite a test on their trip to Nice last weekend as they went into the final 10 minutes with the game deadlocked at 1-1. Substitute Kylian Mbappe scored the winner for Christophe Galtier's side in the 83rd minute to seal the deal and maintain their place at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, their Wednesday opponents Benfica's 13 game winning streak in the 2022-23 season was snapped last weekend. They were held to a goalless draw by Vitoria but are still sitting three points clear of Porto and Braga at the top of the Primeira Liga table.

Both PSG and Benfica will be looking to keep their perfect start to their respective Champions League campaigns in tact as they lock horns at the Estadio da Luz.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up against Benfica.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is unlikely to be stripped off his status as the automatic starter between the sticks. The Italy international definitely has room for improvement but has done a pretty decent job with the gloves on for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

Centre-back - Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele would much rather start as a full-back, but he is currently tasked with filling in for the injured Presnel Kimpembe. He provided the assist for Mbappe's winner against Nice last weekend and has proved to be a solid option at the back thanks to his ball-playing abilities.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos is a reliable presence at the back for PSG. He has not exactly been at his dominant best of late but he adds great value to this backline with his passing and composure.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

The five-time Champions League winner has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for PSG. Sergio Ramos brings a wealth of experience with him and it will be crucial on nights like these.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is a big hit down the right wing for PSG. His enterprise and passion for adventure has helped Lionel Messi operate with plenty of space and freedom in the attacking realms. The Morocco international, however, needs to fine tune his final product but once he does that, he could become nigh-on unstoppable.

Central midfielder - Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz had plenty to learn from the weekend's game against Nice. Simply put, he made PSG miss Marco Verratti's presence in the center of the pitch. The Italian is back in the squad but is more likely to start on the bench and the Spaniard is likely to be given another chance.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha has impressed since joining PSG in the summer and has started both Champions League games so far. After a decent outing against Nice, he is likely to keep his place in the starting XI against Benfica.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes will return to the starting XI after starting the game against Nice on the bench. He has firmly established himself as PSG's best option on the left wing and will send Juan Bernat back to the bench.

Left winger - Lionel Messi

The GOAT scored a spectacular free-kick to open the scoring against Nice at the weekend. He had an excellent outing against them and has been in terrific form this season. Messi looked like the player who was likely to make the difference in the game and seems to be enjoying life in Paris right now.

OptaJean @OptaJean 60 - Lionel Messi scored his 60th goal from direct free kick in his career, the first with Paris (50 with Barcelona, 9 with Argentina). Maestro. #PSGOGCN 60 - Lionel Messi scored his 60th goal from direct free kick in his career, the first with Paris (50 with Barcelona, 9 with Argentina). Maestro. #PSGOGCN https://t.co/7F3mQLkFEK

Right-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar has been in sublime form for the reigning Ligue 1 champions but he was off his game against Nice. However, he is not going to be demoted to the bench over dropping a single dud.

Centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe ought to be fresh and raring to go after starting on the bench against Nice. He is in pretty good form and is likely to be a handful to deal with for Benfica defenders.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe put a smile on Neymar's face Kylian Mbappe put a smile on Neymar's face 😀 https://t.co/Jg7cT1uLI5

