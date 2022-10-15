PSG predicted lineup against Marseille | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are a bit rocked by the latest episode of the Kylian Mbappe drama as they host Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG were held to a goalless draw by Reims last weekend. Despite their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season, the Parisians hold just a slender one-point lead over Lorient, who sit second in the table with 25 points.

PSG settled for a 1-1 draw with Benfica in midweek and that was their third draw on the trot across all competitions. After their early-season freescoring form, Christopher Galtier's side have slowed down quite a bit.

Meanwhile, Marseille will be hoping to catch up with PSG in the first Le Classique of the season. They sit third in the Ligue 1 table with 23 points and would have been level on points with their rivals had they not suffered a 2-1 loss to Ajaccio last weekend.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Marseille on Sunday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has shown glimpses of quality but he will need to weed out strains of inconsistency from his game. He is their first-choice goalkeeper this season and has the backing of the manager but the Italy international won't want to take it for granted.

Centre-back - Nordi Mukiele

Sergio Ramos picked up the 28th red card of his career last weekend against Reims. He is suspended for two games and Nordi Mukiele will slot in at centre-back in his stead.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

The Paris Saint-Germain captain has done a solid job at the back so far this season and his ball-playing abilities are crucial to their build-up play. Marquinhos will be the only first-choice centre-back in the starting XI against Marseille in Le Classique this Sunday.

Centre-back - Danilo Pereira

It's not Danilo Pereira's preferred position and he has had his fair share of troubles trying to fit into the PSG backline. Due to Presnel Kimpembe's injury, Pereira will once again be used as a centre-back.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is yet another player that PSG will want to see the best of on a more consistent basis. He is an automatic starter for now and the thrust he provides from the right flank combined with his ability to link up with the PSG forwards will be crucial here once again.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha has proven to be the perfect foil for Marco Verratti in midfield. On his day, he is an excellent progressor of the ball and a very tidy passer. He hasn't been at his enterprising best in recent weeks, but the occasion should spur him on to tap into his more dangerous attributes here.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has been the heartbeat of this Paris Saint-Germain side for years now. He made a grave error that led to Benfica's equalizer in the 1-1 draw in midweek. The Italy international was not at his sharpest and got overrun a few times in midfield against the Portuguese side.

He will want to set things right again and Le Classique offers an excellent opportunity for the same.

Left wing-back - Juan Bernat

Nuno Mendes suffered a muscle injury against Benfica and has been sidelined for a while. Juan Bernat will look to stake his claim over a starting berth in the meantime but it's going to take a massive effort from his side to displace the youngster.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain has struggled in Lionel Messi's absence over the last two games. Quizzed about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's availability for Le Classique, PSG coach Galtier said (via Goal):

"Leo trained this morning, normally with the group," he told reporters. "He did the whole session and then we will wait to see how he reacts to the session. And tomorrow morning, we will wait to see how he reacts to the session tomorrow. But at the moment I'm talking to you: yes, [I can count on Messi]."

Centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe

All the drama surrounding his future did not stop Kylian Mbappe from getting on the scoresheet in midweek against Benfica. He turned in quite a good performance as well and his pace and dribbling caused the Benfica defenders a lot of problems.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar hasn't been at his best in recent games as he seemed to miss Messi quite a bit. But his ability to knit attacks together is unmatched at times and Galtier will be hoping that the famed 'MNM' trio can produce another dominant display together on Sunday.

