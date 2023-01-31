PSG predicted lineup against Montpellier | Ligue 1 2022-23

Looking to return to winning ways, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to the Stade de la Mosson to take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night (1 February).

The Parisians were held to a 1-1 draw in their last Ligue 1 outing against Stade Reims on Sunday (29 January), with Folarin Balogun’s 96th-minute strike canceling out Neymar’s opener. The Ligue 1 leaders currently have a slender three-point lead over second-placed Lens at the top of the table.

Having dropped eight points in their last five Ligue 1 games, PSG are currently going through a rough patch. Montpellier, who are 14th in the rankings, do not have a realistic chance against them, but Christophe Galtier is unlikely to risk an upset.

Here is the lineup the French coach could pick for the clash against Montpellier on Wednesday:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Although Gianluigi Donnarumma was ultimately beaten, he made a few impressive saves in the 1-1 draw with Reims. The instinctive stop to deny Marshall Munetsi in the 17th minute was his highlight of the game.

Donnarumma made a total of five saves against Reims on Sunday, with two of those strikes coming from inside the box.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi is widely hailed as one of the best right-backs in the game, and deservedly so. He is devastatingly quick, links up superbly with teammates, and has a knack for the spectacular.

Hakimi completed 78 passes (95% accuracy), won four tackles, made nine recoveries, and created a chance against Reims. Another performance of such quality would be very much appreciated at Montpellier.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos was unlucky not to score against Reims. In the 64th minute, the Spaniard attacked a corner, hitting the crossbar with a header bouncing off the turf. He tried to turn in two consecutive rebounds but was unsuccessful. Ramos was also dependable at the back, making a block, recording five clearances, and making seven recoveries.

Centre-back: Marquinhos

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos has not been at his best since returning from World Cup duty. Against Reims, he looked like a shadow of his confident self. The center-back lost both his ground duels, picked up a yellow for a clumsy foul on Junya Ito, and failed to trouble the opposition with his trademark long balls from deep.

The skipper will need to produce a much-improved performance away from home this week.

Left-back: Juan Bernat

PSG v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

Nuno Mendes’ niggling muscular problems has allowed Juan Bernat to enjoy an extended run in PSG's starting XI.

Bernat was credited with the assist to Neymar’s goal in the match against Reims. The lucky deflected assist aside, Bernat created three chances, made five passes into the final third, recorded six recoveries, and won two ground duels.

Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

With Marco Verratti suspended after picking up a direct red card against Reims, Fabian Ruiz could enjoy his second consecutive start in Ligue 1. The former Napoli man, who is an excellent ball carrier as well as an interceptor, lacked finesse against Reims. He was also weak in one-on-one situations (lost three of four duels) and failed to create any chances.

If given the opportunity, Ruiz must make sure he does not squander it against Montpellier.

Central midfield: Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Like Ruiz, Vitinha, too, was not at his best against Reims. Before being taken off at half-time, Vitinha was dispossessed twice, lost two ground duels, and failed to create any clear-cut openings for his teammates.

Against Montpellier, he will need to be more sure of himself in possession and try to venture further up the pitch whenever possible.

Central midfield: Renato Sanches

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Last summer-signing Renato Sanches is still looking to find his feet at PSG. He has shown a few encouraging flashes here and there but is yet to attain consistency.

Against 14th-placed Montpellier, Galtier could give the Portuguese the option to play in a more advanced role and try to get the most out of him.

Right-wing: Lionel Messi

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

World Cup winner Lionel Messi was in a shockingly wasteful mood in the 1-1 draw with Reims. In the 83rd minute, the Argentine missed a great chance to equalize, dragging his shot off target from close range. Messi also did not create any goalscoring opportunities and lost seven of the 10 ground duels.

Reims did ever so well to close Messi down on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Montpellier follow the same blueprint this week.

Center-forward: Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike in action for PSG

As per PSG’s latest bulletin, Neymar will miss the trip to Montpellier due to muscle fatigue. In his absence, Hugo Ekitike could come into the fold and operate down the middle.

Ekitike, 20, has looked sharp whenever called upon this season. He packs an abundance of pace, works hard, does not hesitate to take players on, and knows how to find the back of the net. The no. 44 has scored thrice and claimed two assists in 13 Ligue 1 matches so far.

Left-wing: Kylian Mbappe

PSG v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Like Messi, PSG poster boy Kylian Mbappe was also quite wasteful in front of goal. He tested the Reims keeper thrice over the course of the game but none of his efforts looked good enough to test the tension of the netting.

Following a drab display against Stade Reims, the PSG superstar would be eager to return to the scoresheet against Montpellier.

