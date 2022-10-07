PSG predicted lineup against Reims | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to keep their unbeaten run in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season in tact as they hit the road to take on Reims on Saturday.

PSG are yet to lose a single game in Ligue 1 this term while Reims are yet to win a single one on home soil. It is also worth noting that Paris Saint-Germain have won all five of their away games in the league so far this season.

Suffice to say, things don't look all that promising for Reims as they head into Saturday's game against the league leaders. Reims are 17th in the table, having picked up just seven points from nine games so far.

Meanwhile, PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter in midweek. They'll look to get back to winning ways against relatively weaker opposition on Saturday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at PSG's predicted lineup against Reims.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Gianuigi Donnarumma was kept busy against Benfica but he came up trumps amid all the pressure. It was an encouraging performance from the Italy international, who has had his share of struggles in recent times.

He made quite a few good stops and only conceded an own goal. Donnarumma is currently PSG's first-choice goalkeeper and is very likely to start on Saturday.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was shaky at the back against Benfica in midweek. His passing was suspect and did not look confident at all. Despite that, the former Real Madrid man will keep his place in the backline.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos was PSG's most reliable player in defense in midweek and looked assured and confident in his stride. The PSG captain should be one of the first names on the teamsheet on Saturday.

Centre-back - Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira had adjusted to his role in the backline quite commendably. But he turned in a dismal performance against Benfica in midweek. He will hope to bounce back from that against Reims as Presnel Kimpembe continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi's pace and enterprising runs down the right wing are crucial to Paris Saint-Germain's forays into the opposition's half. He is a lively presence on the right and has the ability to combine well with his teammates.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has dictated proceedings from the center of the pitch to great effect for Paris Saint-Germain for years now. He was forced to keep his wits about him as Benfica pressed him hard in the Champions League encounter in midweek.

But Verratti was tidy in possession and did a great job at progressing the ball with his line-breaking passes.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Vitinha has enjoyed a bright start to life at PSG and has proved to be the perfect foil for Verratti. Vitinha is a tenacious presence in midfield and is a wonderful passer of the ball.

Left wing-back - Juan Bernat

Nuno Mendes had to be hooked in the second half against Benfica after picking up a groin injury. Juan Bernat will replace him in the starting XI. He has started three games in the league for PSG so far this term but will need to do much more if he is to displace Mendes from the lineup on a more permanent basis.

Left winger - Lionel Messi

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi was PSG's best player against Benfica by a fair margin. He was excellent with the ball at his feet and beat defenders with ease as he showcased his exquisite dribbling skills. He scored a beauty of a goal from the edge of the box to give his side the lead.

Messi's playmaking and goalscoring abilities have been an X-factor for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Christopher Galtier will count on the Argentinian icon to kick on in similar fashion against Reims.

However, according to L'Equipe via (Roy Nemer), Messi asked to be taken off during the second half after suffering a minor contracture in his calf. He has not been ruled out just yet.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi suffers from a minor contracture in his calf. Following a tackle during PSG's game vs. Benfica, he felt some discomfort and asked to be substituted out. He is not ruled out for PSG's league game vs. Reims on Saturday. This via Lionel Messi suffers from a minor contracture in his calf. Following a tackle during PSG's game vs. Benfica, he felt some discomfort and asked to be substituted out. He is not ruled out for PSG's league game vs. Reims on Saturday. This via @lequipe 🚨 Lionel Messi suffers from a minor contracture in his calf. Following a tackle during PSG's game vs. Benfica, he felt some discomfort and asked to be substituted out. He is not ruled out for PSG's league game vs. Reims on Saturday. This via @lequipe. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/TWcx2GGz0l

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has not yet been at his dominant best this season. He has scored 11 goals across all competitions so far this term but has arguably been the least impressive of PSG's incredible MNM attacking trio.

Right winger - Neymar Jr.

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. was in fine form against Benfica and assisted Messi's goal with a slick pass. He also executed an excellent overhead kick which hit the crossbar. Neymar was excellent in possession and completed four dribbles. His link-up play with Messi was on point and Galtier will demand more of the same against Reims.

433 @433 Neymar hit the bar with a bicycle kick using his WEAKER foot 🤯 Neymar hit the bar with a bicycle kick using his WEAKER foot 🤯 https://t.co/F3ru61pJhL

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes