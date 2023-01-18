PSG predicted lineup to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Star XI

Fresh off a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Ligue 1 rivals Rennes, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to secure a morale-boosting friendly win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI. The match, which promises to reunite the two greatest players of this generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium on 19 January.

Riyadh All-Star XI is set to contain players from both Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the two best clubs in Riyadh. It is believed that new Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo will captain the combined XI in the Riyadh Season Cup.

Considering PSG will face lowly Pays de Cassel in the French Cup round-of-32, Christophe Galtier is expected to field a formidable XI in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Here is the lineup the French coach could opt for this week:

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been the go-to man in goal for Galtier this season, but we expect him to switch things up for this one and bring Keylor Navas into the fold.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti 🧤



A 6-month loan with buy option on the table, but it cannot be excluded that club will decide for a permanent move to close the deal faster.



The next meeting within the week could be decisive. #AlNasr , the negotiation for Keylor #Navas is progressing very well.A 6-month loan with buy option on the table, but it cannot be excluded thatclub will decide for a permanent move to close the deal faster.The next meeting within the week could be decisive. 🚨🧤 #AlNasr, the negotiation for Keylor #Navas is progressing very well.📋 A 6-month loan with buy option on the table, but it cannot be excluded that 🇸🇦 club will decide for a permanent move to close the deal faster.⏳ The next meeting within the week could be decisive.🐓⚽ https://t.co/16xyTcOSLT

The Costa Rican shot-stopper, who has been linked with a move to Al Nassr, has only played once this season, in the 3-1 French Cup win over Chateauroux on 6 January.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi, who was introduced as a substitute in the clash against Rennes, endured a night to forget. The Moroccan right-back was all over the place against the French outfit and was turned inside out by Adrien Truffert in the build-up to Hamari Traore’s winning strike in the 65th minute.

He will hope for a much-improved performance against Cristiano Ronaldo's men in Saudi Arabia.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Sergio Ramos was arguably PSG’s best player in the defeat against Rennes. He played 14 passes into the final third, delivered six accurate long balls, and made six recoveries.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK



Real Madrid is the only club to have won 3 consecutive Champions Leagues: 2016, 2017 and 2018



Sergio Ramos is the only player to have achieved both feats. Spain is the only country to have won 3 consecutive major competitions: Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 & Euro 2012Real Madrid is the only club to have won 3 consecutive Champions Leagues: 2016, 2017 and 2018Sergio Ramos is the only player to have achieved both feats. Spain is the only country to have won 3 consecutive major competitions: Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 & Euro 2012 🇪🇸Real Madrid is the only club to have won 3 consecutive Champions Leagues: 2016, 2017 and 2018🏆🏆🏆Sergio Ramos is the only player to have achieved both feats.🔥 https://t.co/YsYL28kiDm

The 36-year-old has been a constant presence in Galtier’s XI this season and should start again in the friendly bout against his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI.

Centre-back: Marquinhos

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos has not quite been at his confident best since returning from World Cup duty. In the defeat against Rennes, Marquinhos was all over the place, completely losing Traore as he bundled in the winning goal.

Marquinhos should try to put in a good shift against Cristiano Ronaldo’s star-studded Riyadh All-Star XI and get some much-needed confidence under his belt.

Left-back: Juan Bernat

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

With Nuno Mendes slowly recovering from his thigh injury, Galtier is expected to give Juan Bernat the left-back responsibilities. Bernat has been in excellent form lately, impressing onlookers with his offensive acumen as well as his commitment to defensive responsibilities.

Bernat completed three dribbles in the defeat against Rennes, more than any other PSG player, including the great Lionel Messi.

Central midfield: Vitinha

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti is yet to regain optimum fitness following his muscle injury. In his absence, Vitinha is expected to control the tempo of the game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI.

Vitinha has received criticism for his lack of forward momentum, which glaringly came to the fore in PSG’s upsetting defeat against Rennes. It will be interesting to see if he takes a more proactive approach at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.

Defensive midfield: Danilo Pereira

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Danilo Pereira was deployed on the left side of PSG’s three-man backline in the defeat against Rennes. The Portuguese struggled to find his footing in that role against Rennes and practically watched the game pass him by.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



#SRFCPSG Danilo Pereira played his 100th PSG game against Rennes today! Danilo Pereira played his 100th PSG game against Rennes today! 🇵🇹❤️💙#SRFCPSG https://t.co/CIpqWBDysx

He is expected to do a lot better in his natural defensive midfield role in the Saudi Season Cup.

Central midfield: Carlos Soler

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Carlos Soler is at his best in an advanced midfield role. With Vitinha setting the tempo with his short passes and Danilo operating as the anchor, Soler could get the license to venture forward more frequently on Thursday.

Stats24 @_Stats24



Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Neymar

Carlos Soler

Achraf Hakimi PSG players at the World CupLionel MessiKylian MbappeNeymarCarlos SolerAchraf Hakimi PSG players at the World Cup 👏Lionel Messi ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️Kylian Mbappe ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️Neymar ⚽️⚽️🅰️Carlos Soler⚽️Achraf Hakimi 🅰️ https://t.co/svryKeUgmq

Soler has started twice for PSG in all competitions since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring once.

Right-wing: Lionel Messi

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Newly-minted world champion Lionel Messi is set to renew his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, albeit in a much friendlier environment. In their last meeting, which came in the 2020-21 Champions League season, Cristiano Ronaldo came out on top, with him scoring a brace as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi whispered to his late grandmother before Argentina's winning penalty Lionel Messi whispered to his late grandmother before Argentina's winning penalty 💙 https://t.co/2LSfFVTOhb

The Argentina superstar will undoubtedly try his best to avoid a similar fate this time around.

Centre-forward: Kylian Mbappe

Juventus v PSG: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Hugo Ekitike has served Galtier well in the last few games. But the PSG coach is unlikely to deprive fans of seeing the famous Messi-Mbappe-Neymar in action at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa Let Mbappe kick for the rest of the game Let Mbappe kick for the rest of the game https://t.co/ulhdfh7nNE

Mbappe has been in blistering form for the Parisians this season, scoring 20 times in 23 appearances. It will be interesting to see what he comes up with against his idol Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in Thursday’s friendly.

Left-wing: Neymar

SL Benfica v PSG: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian superstar Neymar has looked like a shadow of his brilliant self since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He received a second yellow and was subsequently sent off in the PSG’s 2-1 win over Strasbourg on 28 December. On 11 January, he received a yellow card against in a 2-0 victory over Angers before cutting a frustrating figure in Sunday’s (15 January) defeat against Rennes.

Like Marquinhos, Neymar must also take a step in the right direction and try to recapture his form with a confident performance against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI.

Poll : 0 votes