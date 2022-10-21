PSG predicted XI against Ajaccio | Ligue 1 2022-23

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will make the trip to Corsica to take on newly-promoted Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday night (October 21).

Division leaders PSG, who remain unbeaten after 11 league matches (9 wins, 2 draws), are coming into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Marseille. Eighteenth-placed Ajaccio, on the other hand, scored a last-gasp equalizer to salvage a point against Troyes in their previous outing.

PSG team news

Les Parisiens have a number of absentees to deal with on matchday 12. Superstars Neymar and Sergio Ramos are both sidelined due to suspensions. While the Brazilian misses out due to an accumulation of bookings, Ramos remains ineligible for selection after seeing a straight red against Reims on matchday 10.

Danilo Pereira is out due to a hamstring problem. Presnel Kimpembe has returned to training but is not yet match-fit. Finally, Nuno Mendes is yet to recover from a thigh injury he suffered against Benfica at the start of the month.

PSG predicted XI

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG coach Christophe Galtier is yet to use Keylor Navas this season and the trend looks likely to continue against Ajaccio.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has looked solid for the Parisians in recent matches, keeping four clean sheets in the last four Ligue 1 outings. Ajaccio, who have only scored eight Ligue 1 goals so far, could find it difficult to breach his resistance on Friday.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Galtier has confirmed that his team will play with four at the back against Ajaccio, meaning Achraf Hakimi is set to be deployed in a more conservative right-back role (via RMC Sport).

The Morocco international has absolutely flown as a wingback this season but might find joy as a right-back as well, thanks to the acres of space Ajaccio often leave behind.

Center-back: Nordi Mukiele

In Ramos, Kimpembe, and Danilo's absence, Nordi Mukiele could be deployed as a center-back against Ajaccio on Friday.

The former Paris FC youth player thrives as a right-back but has the technical quality to play in all defensive positions. It will be interesting to see how he fares as an out-and-out center-back on Friday.

Center-back: Marquinhos

PSG skipper Marquinhos has had some difficulty finding his feet in Galtier’s back-three system. On Friday, the Brazilian should feel more at home, leading a straight back-four.

Being the captain, he will have the responsibility of making Mukiele comfortable beside him. A lack of understanding between the pair could prove to be damaging to Donnarumma’s hopes of getting another clean sheet.

Left-back: Juan Bernat

Former Bayern Munich man Juan Bernat has expertly filled in for Nuno Mendes at left-back this season, stringing a series of impressive performances.

The Spaniard, who has one goal to his name in eight league matches, could hurt Ajaccio with his inch-perfect crosses and link-up play.

Central midfield: Vitinha

Signed from Porto in the summer transfer window, Vitinha has proved to be an invaluable addition to PSG’s ranks. He has been in stunning form from the word go, forming an enviable partnership with Marco Verratti.

The Portuguese’s ability to dictate play makes him one of the best in the division and he could produce another masterclass in Ligue 1 against Ajaccio on Friday.

Central midfield: Marco Verratti

The heartbeat of the team, Marco Verratti, has rarely put a foot wrong this season. His stunning partnership with Vitinha has allowed PSG to dominate even the most capable teams and Ajaccio are unlikely to be a match for the pair.

Verratti is one yellow card away from picking up a suspension, meaning he might have to mind his tackles at Corsica on Friday.

Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz

The switch to a midfield three could allow Fabian Ruiz to play alongside Vitinha and Verratti, giving him much-needed game time. Ruiz, who has played only 5 league games this season, has struggled to dislodge the in-form Vitinha.

The onus will be on the former Real Betis man to put on a show against Ajaccio and prove that he is due for promotion.

Right wing: Pablo Sarabia

With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar ahead of him in the pecking order, Pablo Sarabia has not found it easy to get regular minutes. He has only started three league matches this season, failing to impress in any of those.

The Spaniard must make sure he produces something worthwhile if he gets the nod against Ajaccio.

Center forward: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been in stunning form for PSG this season, especially in Ligue 1. The Argentinian has taken part in 10 league games, scoring five goals and claiming seven assists.

Messi has either scored or assisted in six of his last seven league games. It could be mighty difficult for Ajaccio to keep him at bay on matchday 12.

Left wing: Kylian Mbappe

Amid rumors of him wanting to leave PSG, Kylian Mbappe produced an impressive performance against Marseille last weekend, assisting Neymar’s winner.

The Frenchman, who has eight league goals to his name in 10 games, will look to continue keeping distractions at bay and produce another stellar showing for his employers.

