PSG predicted XI against Angers | Ligue 1 2022-23

Eager to bounce back, league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome bottom-placed Angers to the Parc des Princes for their Ligue 1 matchday 18 clash on Wednesday night (11 January). Lens handed PSG their first defeat of the 2022-23 season on matchday 17, with the second-placed side securing a 3-1 victory over their lofty rivals.
They badly missed Lionel Messi (recovering after World Cup) and Neymar (suspended) in that game. Fortunately, the former Barcelona superstars are available for selection this time around.
Here is the lineup PSG coach Christophe Galtier could pick for their upcoming Ligue 1 commitment in Paris:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Keylor Navas started in PSG’s French Cup Round-of-64 win over Chateauroux on Friday, 6 January. The Costa Rican keeper was barely troubled as the Parisians secured a 3-1 victory against their lowly rivals.
Galtier has regularly picked Gianluigi Donnarumma over Navas for Ligue 1 fixtures this season, and we don’t feel he will make an exception against Angers.
Right-back: Nordi Mukiele
PSG’s history-making first-choice right-back Achraf Hakimi picked up a yellow in his previous Ligue 1 outing. As a result, he will miss the clash against Angers due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Nordi Mukiele, who looked sharp in the Parisians’ French Cup win on Friday, is set to start in his place.
The Frenchman completed two dribbles, created a chance, and played nine passes into the final third against Chateauroux.
Centre-back: Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos has been a constant in Galtier’s XI this season, starting almost every game when available. Ramos has rewarded his coach’s faith in him with admirable performances, performing sharp defensive actions at the back and proving to be a handful in the opposition box.
The Real Madrid legend should fancy himself making his 24th appearance for the Parisians this season on Wednesday.
Centre-back: Marquinhos
PSG skipper Marquinhos is the glue that holds the team together. Against a struggling Angers, Marquinhos might not need to bring his ‘A game,’ but we do not expect the Brazilian to take it easy.
The veteran has featured in 16 Ligue 1 games for Les Parisiens this season, scoring twice.
Left-back: Juan Bernat
With Nuno Mendes still recovering from his hamstring injury, Juan Bernat is expected to serve as PSG’s left-back against Angers. The former Bayern Munich man was arguably the Parisians’ standout performer in the French Cup last week, scoring a goal in injury time, completing a dribble, and playing five passes into the final third.
It will be interesting to see if he can produce another inspired performance against Angers.
Central midfield: Vitinha
With Marco Verratti picking up a thigh injury on Tuesday (10 January), Vitinha is set to operate as PSG’s controller in midfield on Wednesday night.
The Portuguese midfielder put in a spirited performance in the French Cup clash against Chateauroux last Friday, completing 78 passes (95% accuracy), creating two chances, and playing 11 final-third passes. He is expected to exert similar control against Angers at the Parc des Princes.
Defensive midfield: Danilo Pereira
Danilo Pereira has defined versatility at PSG this season, performing admirably as a left-centre-back in a back-three system and putting in a solid shift as a defensive midfielder as well. He is expected to be deployed in the latter role on Wednesday night.
Danilo’s ability to intercept and quickly release his teammates could prove to be key in carving open the visitors this week.
Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz
Former Napoli man Fabian Ruiz could be picked ahead of youngster Warren Zaire-Emery against Angers. While the 16-year-old is easily more exuberant of the two, Galtier could opt to deploy Ruiz to get control of the game early on.
Ruiz popped up with a neat little cameo off the bench in PSG’s French Cup win over Chateaurox, setting up Bernat for his injury-time goal.
Attacking midfield: Carlos Soler
With Kylian Mbappe given the game off, Galtier could opt to deploy a midfield diamond against Angers, playing Carlos Soler at the top.
Soler proved to be clinical in Les Parisiens’ last outing, scoring a 78th-minute goal against Chateauroux. He arrived in the right place at the right time to turn in Hugo Ekitike’s header.
Right forward: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is set to receive a grand ovation when he takes to the field against Angers, featuring for PSG for the first time since his World Cup win with Argentina. Galtier’s side missed his inch-perfect passes and deft finishing in the defeat against Lens.
They will not have to endure the same pain against Angers on Wednesday.
Left forward: Neymar
Alongside Messi, Neymar is also set to return to action for PSG against Angers. The Brazilian superstar missed the Ligue 1 defeat to Lens due to an indirect red card, which he received for a shove and dive against Strasbourg on 28 December.
The former Barcelona man is capable of cutting defenses open with his slick passes and darting runs. We expect to see a motivated Neymar take to the field against Angers this week.