PSG predicted XI against Angers | Ligue 1 2022-23

Eager to bounce back, league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome bottom-placed Angers to the Parc des Princes for their Ligue 1 matchday 18 clash on Wednesday night (11 January). Lens handed PSG their first defeat of the 2022-23 season on matchday 17, with the second-placed side securing a 3-1 victory over their lofty rivals.

They badly missed Lionel Messi (recovering after World Cup) and Neymar (suspended) in that game. Fortunately, the former Barcelona superstars are available for selection this time around.

Here is the lineup PSG coach Christophe Galtier could pick for their upcoming Ligue 1 commitment in Paris:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Keylor Navas started in PSG’s French Cup Round-of-64 win over Chateauroux on Friday, 6 January. The Costa Rican keeper was barely troubled as the Parisians secured a 3-1 victory against their lowly rivals.

Galtier has regularly picked Gianluigi Donnarumma over Navas for Ligue 1 fixtures this season, and we don’t feel he will make an exception against Angers.

Right-back: Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele of PSG

PSG’s history-making first-choice right-back Achraf Hakimi picked up a yellow in his previous Ligue 1 outing. As a result, he will miss the clash against Angers due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Nordi Mukiele, who looked sharp in the Parisians’ French Cup win on Friday, is set to start in his place.

The Frenchman completed two dribbles, created a chance, and played nine passes into the final third against Chateauroux.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Sergio Ramos has been a constant in Galtier’s XI this season, starting almost every game when available. Ramos has rewarded his coach’s faith in him with admirable performances, performing sharp defensive actions at the back and proving to be a handful in the opposition box.

Sergio Ramos @SergioRamos 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth, ha sido un placer compartir tantos momentos contigo... Dejas atrás muchos títulos, goles y alegrías. Te deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa, @GarethBale11 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth, ha sido un placer compartir tantos momentos contigo... Dejas atrás muchos títulos, goles y alegrías. Te deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa, @GarethBale11 🚂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/xsOPQWKcPk

The Real Madrid legend should fancy himself making his 24th appearance for the Parisians this season on Wednesday.

Centre-back: Marquinhos

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

PSG skipper Marquinhos is the glue that holds the team together. Against a struggling Angers, Marquinhos might not need to bring his ‘A game,’ but we do not expect the Brazilian to take it easy.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Length of the contract, one of the final steps before it will be signed — 2026 or 2027. Marquinhos confirms negotiations for his new contract with PSG are now very advanced: “Yes, talks are progressing well”, told L’Équipe.Length of the contract, one of the final steps before it will be signed — 2026 or 2027. Marquinhos confirms negotiations for his new contract with PSG are now very advanced: “Yes, talks are progressing well”, told L’Équipe. 🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSGLength of the contract, one of the final steps before it will be signed — 2026 or 2027. https://t.co/TSNI41Pilc

The veteran has featured in 16 Ligue 1 games for Les Parisiens this season, scoring twice.

Left-back: Juan Bernat

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

With Nuno Mendes still recovering from his hamstring injury, Juan Bernat is expected to serve as PSG’s left-back against Angers. The former Bayern Munich man was arguably the Parisians’ standout performer in the French Cup last week, scoring a goal in injury time, completing a dribble, and playing five passes into the final third.

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_



(Ilyes Housni aurait du finir juste avant ) BUUUT de Juan Bernat !(Ilyes Housni aurait du finir juste avant BUUUT de Juan Bernat ! ⚽️(Ilyes Housni aurait du finir juste avant 😖) https://t.co/RdZIVahA7x

It will be interesting to see if he can produce another inspired performance against Angers.

Central midfield: Vitinha

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

With Marco Verratti picking up a thigh injury on Tuesday (10 January), Vitinha is set to operate as PSG’s controller in midfield on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese midfielder put in a spirited performance in the French Cup clash against Chateauroux last Friday, completing 78 passes (95% accuracy), creating two chances, and playing 11 final-third passes. He is expected to exert similar control against Angers at the Parc des Princes.

Defensive midfield: Danilo Pereira

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Danilo Pereira has defined versatility at PSG this season, performing admirably as a left-centre-back in a back-three system and putting in a solid shift as a defensive midfielder as well. He is expected to be deployed in the latter role on Wednesday night.

Prime Video Sport France @PVSportFR



Le milieu de terrain parisien regrette la fragilité parisienne lors des 45 premières minutes.

#PrimeVideoLigue1 #Ligue1UberEats #RCLPSG 🎙️ Danilo Pereira : "On doit être plus solide."Le milieu de terrain parisien regrette la fragilité parisienne lors des 45 premières minutes. 🎙️ Danilo Pereira : "On doit être plus solide." Le milieu de terrain parisien regrette la fragilité parisienne lors des 45 premières minutes. #PrimeVideoLigue1 #Ligue1UberEats #RCLPSG https://t.co/cOuUTdw3Ci

Danilo’s ability to intercept and quickly release his teammates could prove to be key in carving open the visitors this week.

Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Former Napoli man Fabian Ruiz could be picked ahead of youngster Warren Zaire-Emery against Angers. While the 16-year-old is easily more exuberant of the two, Galtier could opt to deploy Ruiz to get control of the game early on.

Ruiz popped up with a neat little cameo off the bench in PSG’s French Cup win over Chateaurox, setting up Bernat for his injury-time goal.

Attacking midfield: Carlos Soler

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

With Kylian Mbappe given the game off, Galtier could opt to deploy a midfield diamond against Angers, playing Carlos Soler at the top.

Carlos Soler @Carlos10Soler

Allez Paris ! 🏼 🏼



#PSG #CoupeDeFrance @PSG_inside Objectif atteint. On passe au tour suivant. On vous attend tous à nouveau mercredi au Parc des Princes ! 🏟️Allez Paris ! Objectif atteint. On passe au tour suivant. On vous attend tous à nouveau mercredi au Parc des Princes ! 🏟️🔴🔵Allez Paris ! 💪🏼👏🏼#PSG #CoupeDeFrance @PSG_inside https://t.co/0avtCt70fN

Soler proved to be clinical in Les Parisiens’ last outing, scoring a 78th-minute goal against Chateauroux. He arrived in the right place at the right time to turn in Hugo Ekitike’s header.

Right forward: Lionel Messi

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is set to receive a grand ovation when he takes to the field against Angers, featuring for PSG for the first time since his World Cup win with Argentina. Galtier’s side missed his inch-perfect passes and deft finishing in the defeat against Lens.

They will not have to endure the same pain against Angers on Wednesday.

Left forward: Neymar

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Alongside Messi, Neymar is also set to return to action for PSG against Angers. The Brazilian superstar missed the Ligue 1 defeat to Lens due to an indirect red card, which he received for a shove and dive against Strasbourg on 28 December.

GOAL @goal The way Lionel Messi is looking for Neymar 🥺 The way Lionel Messi is looking for Neymar 🥺 https://t.co/vfqJIGe0Yi

The former Barcelona man is capable of cutting defenses open with his slick passes and darting runs. We expect to see a motivated Neymar take to the field against Angers this week.

Poll : 0 votes