PSG predicted XI against Benfica | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to cement their place at the top of Champions League Group H when they take on Benfica at home on Tuesday night (October 11). The two teams, who are level on seven points in Group H, played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Estadio da Luz last week.

PSG team news

Christophe Galtier’s PSG are set to be without the effervescent Lionel Messi for their clash against Benfica at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Argentine, who scored PSG’s only goal against the Portuguese outfit last week, picked up a calf injury in the latter stages of the match. He also missed Saturday’s (October 8) goalless draw against Ligue 1 rivals Stade de Reims.

Nuno Mendes will also miss out due to a hamstring problem, joining Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches on the treatment table.

With the brief team news out of the way, let’s check out how the Parisians could line up against Benfica on Tuesday:

PSG predicted starting XI

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Galtier has kept complete faith in Gianluigi Donnarumma this season, starting him in every single game thus far. The Italian has made some mistakes here and there but has given an impressive return of seven clean sheets in 14 games, conceding only eight goals.

The Parisians will need the former AC Milan star at his best to keep the threat of a bubbling Benfica at bay.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was sent off for the 28th time in his career against Reims in Ligue 1. Fortunately for PSG, the Spaniard’s suspension will not carry over to the Champions League, making him eligible for selection.

Ramos has been in good form for the Parisians this term, scoring once and helping his team keep seven clean sheets in 14 matches. His experience and game-reading ability could be crucial in stopping Joao Mario in his tracks.

Center-back: Marquinhos

PSG captain Marquinhos should once again start at the heart of Galtier’s back three. The Brazilian center-back is quick off his line, strong in duels, and can pop up with clinical headers inside the opposition box.

Marquinhos does this regularly in the league.



Pretty much the central defender in the back 5 out-of-poss. but in-poss., steps up into midfield to receive from the other centerbacks & build play into the second phase.



Interesting stuff.

Like Ramos, Marquinhos has also played all 14 games this season, scoring once and helping keep seven clean sheets.

Center-back: Danilo Pereira

With Kimpembe out with a hamstring problem, Danilo Pereira is once again set to deputize for him on the left side of PSG’s back three.

Danilo Pereira was superb for PSG tonight, while Gigio Donnarumma again made a string of excellent saves.

Danilo scored an own goal in the reverse fixture in Portugal, which helped Benfica steal two points from the French outfit. It will be interesting to see how he goes about making amends at the Parc des Princes tonight.

Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi

Widely hailed as one of the best right-backs in the world, Achraf Hakimi has impressed in a more advanced role under Galtier this season. Not only does he possess impressive offensive acumen, but he is also quite solid at the back. He might need to strike the perfect balance between the two to get the better of Benfica on Tuesday.

Hakimi has taken part in all 14 games for the Parisians this season, pitching in with two goals and two assists.

Central midfield: Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has been in impressive form this season, going above and beyond to make sure PSG remain in control in the middle of the park. His distribution has been impressive, he is press-resistant, and knows how to bring his more advanced teammates into play.

The Italian maestro has played 13 games for the Ligue 1 holders this term, claiming an assist.

Central midfield: Vitinha

Vitinha has been the perfect partner for Verratti this season. Like the Italian, the Portuguese midfielder is also a natural at circulating possession, finding gaps, and carrying the ball forward.

His excellent displays have restricted Fabian Ruiz to sporadic appearances this season, and the trend is likely to continue as long as he keeps firing on all cylinders.

Together Paris! We couldn't make the 3 points, but we'll never stop fighting. Focused on the second leg

Vitinha has taken part in 13 games for PSG across competitions this season, while Ruiz has only appeared in six matches.

Left-wingback: Juan Bernat

Nuno Mendes has been the Parisians’ undisputed first-choice left-wingback this season. With him ruled out with a hamstring problem, Juan Bernat is expected to get the nod to start on the left side.

Bernat put in an impressive shift against Reims on Saturday, completing two dribbles, winning three tackles, and creating a chance. It will be interesting to see what he comes up with against Benfica on Tuesday.

He has so far featured in 9 games for PSG across competitions, scoring once.

Right-wing: Pablo Sarabia

With Messi sitting this one out due to a calf problem, Pablo Sarabia is expected to start on the right side of the Parisians’ attack.

Un match difficile contre un grand adversaire ! On continue en travaillant et s'améliorant Allez Paris



Duro partido contra un gran rival! Seguimos trabajando y mejorando equipo Vamos Paris

Sarabia, who has appeared in nine matches this season, did precious little against Reims. He will need to produce a considerably better performance to redeem himself against Benfica on Tuesday.

Center-forward: Kylian Mbappe

Arguably the most sought-after forward in the world, Kylian Mbappe has been in stellar form for PSG this season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has appeared in all but two games this season across competitions, scoring 11 times.

Kylian Mbappé is not happy playing in the position Christophe Galtier plays him at PSG, because it does not correspond to the promises made to him when he signed his new contract before the season.



(Source: Le Parisian)

It would not be surprising to see him add to his tally against Benfica.

Left-wing: Neymar

Having bagged 11 goals and nine assists in 14 games across competitions, Neymar has easily been PSG’s best player this season. He has also impressed with his work rate and link-up play, emerging as a complete forward.

Still can't get over this Neymar goal. How good is he man

Still can't get over this Neymar goal. How good is he manhttps://t.co/V1Negi4KEA

The Brazilian set up Messi’s goal in the reverse fixture last week and will look to make a similar, tangible impact on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes.

