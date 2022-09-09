PSG predicted XI against Brest | Ligue 1 2022-23

Fresh off a hard-fought Champions League victory, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will resume their Ligue 1 journey with a clash against Brest at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (September 10). The French champions secured a 2-1 win in their last outing against Juventus, extending their winning run to three games across competitions.

While leaders PSG will be gunning for their sixth win in seven Ligue 1 games this season, 17th placed Brest will hope to avoid their third defeat in four matches. On paper, there is a gulf in quality between the two teams, but that is unlikely to reflect in PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s team selection.

Here is the starting XI the French mastermind could deploy for the Parisians’ GW 7 clash against Brest:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma made a judgemental error to gift Juventus a goal in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday (September 6). However, the Italian also made some encouraging saves to keep his team in the contest when they were struggling.

Get French Football News @GFFN Gianluigi Donnarumma once again at fault in a big Champions League tie, caught in no man's land for Juventus' goal. Given that PSG possess arguably the world's best no.2 in Keylor Navas, the Italian doesn't have a large margin for error. Gianluigi Donnarumma once again at fault in a big Champions League tie, caught in no man's land for Juventus' goal. Given that PSG possess arguably the world's best no.2 in Keylor Navas, the Italian doesn't have a large margin for error.

Galtier is likely to look at the positives from the tie and keep Donnarumma under the bar, once again snubbing Keylor Navas.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos had a decent game against Juventus on Tuesday, with the former Real Madrid skipper making some sharp interceptions and important clearances.

Paredes left PSG to join Juventus just six days ago Sergio Ramos got into it with Leandro ParedesParedes left PSG to join Juventus just six days ago Sergio Ramos got into it with Leandro Paredes 👀Paredes left PSG to join Juventus just six days ago 😆 https://t.co/strjOdGqo2

He is still not at his 100% though and could benefit from an extended run of games. Expect the Spain international to start on the right side of Galtier’s three-man back line on Saturday.

Center-back: Marquinhos

Marquinhos is the glue that holds the PSG defense together. A world-class interceptor, a vocal leader, and an excellent reader of the game, Marquinhos has started all eight games for the Parisians this season.

“The 3 strongest defenders I have faced? Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos. All three are smart, fast and strong.” 🗣 Neymar Jr to @DAZNFootball “The 3 strongest defenders I have faced? Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos. All three are smart, fast and strong.” Neymar Jr to @DAZNFootball: “The 3 strongest defenders I have faced? Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos. All three are smart, fast and strong.” 🇧🇷🗣 https://t.co/XsrDgZUxRH

The Brazilian starting his ninth game on the trot this Saturday should not come as a surprise.

Center-back: Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira was bumped off the starting XI for PSG’s clash with Juventus in the Champions League, with Presnel Kimpembe taking his place. On Saturday, he could return to the fold, and for good reason.

2ruw Headline @2ruwH Danilo Pereira shining in new role at PSG



In the absence of a new centre-back, Galtier has opted to use defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira in a makeshift role. Danilo Pereira shining in new role at PSGIn the absence of a new centre-back, Galtier has opted to use defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira in a makeshift role.

Galtier picked Pereira in his XI against Toulouse and Nantes respectively, and the Portuguese rewarded his coach’s faith with two consecutive solid performances. A third Ligue 1 appearance on the trot cannot be ruled out.

Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi put in an impressive shift in PSG’s win over the Bianconeri on Tuesday, assisting Kylian Mbappe’s 22nd-minute goal. He was solid at the back, did not surrender possession cheaply, and tirelessly charged up and down the right flank.

Against Brest, the Moroccan could once again put his qualities to good use and emerge as a key contributor for the Parisians.

Central midfielder: Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti was at his very best in the Champions League Group H opener, effortlessly pulling strings from the middle of the park. The Italian midfield maestro completed a whopping 107 passes against Juventus, attaining 97.3% passing accuracy.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Marco Verratti ranks top for tackles won per game (3.8) and passes per game (88.5) in Ligue 1 this season



Winning back play and dictating it simultaneously. The Marco Verratti way. Marco Verratti ranks top for tackles won per game (3.8) and passes per game (88.5) in Ligue 1 this seasonWinning back play and dictating it simultaneously. The Marco Verratti way. 🇫🇷 Marco Verratti ranks top for tackles won per game (3.8) and passes per game (88.5) in Ligue 1 this season 😏 Winning back play and dictating it simultaneously. The Marco Verratti way. https://t.co/hs8xx8MzS1

Verratti is the heart of this PSG side and should keep his place in the XI against Brest this Saturday.

Central midfielder: Renato Sanches

Galtier picked Vitinha as Verratti’s partner on Tuesday, keeping Renato Sanches on the bench. The former Porto midfielder made the most of the opportunity, brilliantly complementing the Italian.

Benfica Youth @SLBenficaYouth Neymar was asked to name Ligue 1 players he admires: “There’s a player that plays with me in Paris, Renato Sanches!”



Game recognize game 🤝 Neymar was asked to name Ligue 1 players he admires: “There’s a player that plays with me in Paris, Renato Sanches!”Game recognize game 🤝 https://t.co/j1PZYVLWSR

While Vitinha has every right to keep his place in the starting lineup, we believe the French coach could give his spot to Sanches this Saturday. The Portugal international missed PSG’s pre-season and needs consistent minutes to attain maximum sharpness. Against a struggling Brest, Sanches could unleash his magic and make a solid case for himself in front of the home crowd.

Left-wingback: Juan Bernat

Nuno Mendes was preferred ahead of Juan Bernat in PSG’s first European game of the season. The Portuguese full-back was not at his best against Juventus, often failing to deliver the final ball.

Abdi Ado @Aadozo One player I like in that PSG team is Juan Bernat. His link up with Messi has been impressive. The little give and go between the two and Mbappé is beautiful to see plus he's also understanding the Jordi Alba assignment. Local man is pleased. One player I like in that PSG team is Juan Bernat. His link up with Messi has been impressive. The little give and go between the two and Mbappé is beautiful to see plus he's also understanding the Jordi Alba assignment. Local man is pleased. https://t.co/76O8ROt4e1

Bernat, who is slowly regaining momentum in the French capital, could be picked ahead of him this weekend. The former Bayern Munich man could use his pace and vast experience to take the fight to Brest down the left flank.

Right winger: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been in great form for PSG this season, especially in Ligue 1. The Argentine maverick has bagged three Ligue 1 goals and six assists in only six appearances and is only expected to get better as the season wears on.

Barça Pictures #14 @Barca__pictures When Messi isn’t scoring, he’s not useless, he’s playmaking and topping the charts for most assists and chances created. The true definition of a ‘complete player’ and he doesn’t need to fully rely on a team to be useful on the pitch. When Messi isn’t scoring, he’s not useless, he’s playmaking and topping the charts for most assists and chances created. The true definition of a ‘complete player’ and he doesn’t need to fully rely on a team to be useful on the pitch.

Messi was not quite at his best in the Champions League fixture on Tuesday, which could make him doubly determined to make a telling impact this weekend.

Center forward: Kylian Mbappe

Scoring a match-winning brace, PSG’s crown jewel Kylian Mbappe emerged as the hero of the match against Juventus. The Frenchman has been in bubbling form in Ligue 1 as well, scoring seven goals in only five appearances.

A man of pace, finesse, and ruthless finishing ability, Mbappe is likely to be one of the first names on Galtier’s team sheet this week.

Left winger: Neymar

While both Messi and Mbappe have been brilliant, it is Neymar who has been PSG’s standout attacking player this season. The Brazilian, who brilliantly assisted Mbappe’s opening goal against Juventus on Saturday, has seemingly taken his game to a new level this season. Under Galtier, he has not only been scoring for fun but has also been creating chances at will.

𝐆𝐓 @NeyMessiProp Neymar has to be the most underrated footballer oat Neymar has to be the most underrated footballer oat https://t.co/aNdYgcV8wf

Neymar has thus far scored seven goals and provided six assists in six Ligue 1 games this season. It would not be surprising to see him add to his tally on Saturday.

