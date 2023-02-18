PSG predicted XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to snap a three-game losing streak across all competitions as they welcome Lille to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Christophe Galtier looked secure in his position as PSG manager not too long ago. But after suffering three successive defeats in all competitions, he is under immense pressure to deliver a reassuring result.

The Parisians absorbed a major blow to their Champions League aspirations in midweek, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich at home in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie. PSG's top brass are reportedly considering giving Galtier the sack already due to their recent dip in form.

After all, it has been 11 years since the Ligue 1 giants lost three consecutive games. Suffice to say, Sunday's game against Lille is quite an important one for the Parisians.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Lille.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma's howler allowed Bayern Munich to score the only goal of the game in midweek. He will be keen to bounce back and put that outing against the Bavarians behind him.

Right-back - Timothee Pembele

Achraf Hakimi has been sidelined after picking up a fresh hamstring injury. 20-year-old French full-back Timothee Pembele is likely to take his place in the starting XI. If he does, it will only be his second league appearance of the season.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Galtier will be hoping that Sergio Ramos can use his leadership skills and immense experience to help get PSG out of this rut. He had a decent outing against Bayern Munich in midweek.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Marquinhos is a doubt for Sunday's game after suffering a knock in the game against Bayern Munich. But Presnel Kimpembe has recovered from an Achilles injury and is available for selection.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes was one of the best performers on the pitch for PSG in their 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich in midweek. He will need to step it up against Lille in the absence of Hakimi.

Central midfielder - Warren Zaire-Emery

Warren Zaire-Emery is only 16 years old, but he is a prodigious talent and played 57 minutes against Bayern Munich. It will take him a while to settle in properly but the teenager definitely has a high ceiling.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti has been nowhere near his best in recent weeks. Galtier will need him to pull strings from midfield and orchestrate play. The Italian is one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation and his dip in form has definitely coincided with that of PSG's.

Paris Saint-Germain play well when Verratti is doing his thing in midfield. He is as important a player as any in this squad.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha's doggedness and high-intensity style of play have enabled him to become one of Galtier's go-to options in central midfield. He came on as a substitute in the loss against Bayern Munich and should be fit to start here.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's future has become the subject of much speculation recently. He has not been at his best in recent outings and will need to focus on what could be a tough contest for the Parisians. If he can produce magic on the field with his inventiveness like he so often does, PSG will have the upperhand against Lille.

Right-winger - Neymar Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Neymar's form has tailed off considerably since the World Cup break. He was in sublime touch in the first half of the season but has often been reduced to being a passenger on the field in recent weeks. The Brazil international has also been heavily linked with an exit of late.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Todd Boehly has met directly with Neymar’s entourage in recent days to present the Chelsea project and discuss a possible arrival of the Brazilian next summer. The objective of PSG is to part ways with Neymar. [@Santi_J_FM] | Todd Boehly has met directly with Neymar’s entourage in recent days to present the Chelsea project and discuss a possible arrival of the Brazilian next summer. The objective of PSG is to part ways with Neymar. 🚨| Todd Boehly has met directly with Neymar’s entourage in recent days to present the Chelsea project and discuss a possible arrival of the Brazilian next summer. The objective of PSG is to part ways with Neymar. 🇧🇷✈️ [@Santi_J_FM] https://t.co/iRyf3f7TwI

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe recovered from a recent injury to come on as a substitute against Bayern Munich in midweek. His introduction helped PSG play some exciting football in the closing stages of the game. Mbappe is Paris Saint-Germain's most in-form forward right now.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe is the key for PSG Mbappe is the key for PSG 🔑 https://t.co/xRUOifacfP

