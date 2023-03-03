PSG predicted XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are navigating an injury crisis as they prepare to host Nantes in Ligue 1 action at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the league table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille. Christophe Galtier's men have won four of their last five league games and seem to be well on their way to win the Ligue 1 title this season.

Their Saturday opponents Nantes are in poor form, having lost three of their last five Ligue 1 outings. They are currently 13th in the table, but given PSG's injury woes, Antoine Kombouare's side might fancy their chances against the league leaders this weekend.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for their Ligue 1 encounter against Nantes.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma did well in PSG's latest game against Marseille. He made a few good stops with a save from an Alexis Sanchez shot in the second half being the pick of the bunch. He is PSG's first-choice goalkeeper by far and will keep his place in the starting XI against Nantes.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has been missing from action due to a hamstring injury but is tipped to return on Saturday to reprise his role down the right flank for Paris Saint-Germain.

Centre-back - Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele worked hard down the right wing in Achraf Hakimi's absence last week. But owing to Presnel Kimpembe being ruled out for the rest of the season wth an Achilles injury, Mukiele might become a mainstay in the PSG defense.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has done a decent job in recent weeks and his experience and ball-playing abilities are crucial to PSG building from the back. The Spanish legend is not the player he used to be but still has enough quality to boss games at the highest level.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos stays committed to the task and leads the team well from the backline. The PSG captain turned in a good performance against Marseille last weekend to help his side keep a clean sheet and pick up a crucial win.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes provides plenty of thrust down the left flank for Paris Saint-Germain. He made some excellent forward runs last weekend against Marseille and tormented their defense with his skills and pace. He also put in a spectacular goal-saving tackle to deny Nuno Tavares.

Central midfielder - Danilo Pereira

With Marco Verratti suspended for the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards, Galtier will be forced to rejig his midfield. Danilo Pereira is expected to sit at the base of midfield against Nantes.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha's industry has proven to be a crucial aspect of Paris Saint-Germain's game extensively over the course of the season. He was excellent against Marseille and Galtier will need him to step up in Verratti's absence on Saturday.

Central midfielder - Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz impressed in the game against Marseille. His decisiveness and game-reading ability enabled him to break up play effectively during defensive transitions. Ruiz also got forward and his progressive passing meant that Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi weren't starved of service.

Left forward - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace against Marseille last Sunday to take his goal tally for Paris Saint-Germain to 200. He has now equalled Edinson Cavani's all-time goalscoring record for PSG. Mbappe has been in phenomenal form for Paris Saint-Germain this term.

Right-forward - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scored his 700th career club goal last weekend. Messi has two goals and two assists in his last two appearances for Paris Saint-Germain and has been absolutely immense for Galtier's side this term.

