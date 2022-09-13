PSG predicted XI against Maccabi Haifa | UEFA Champions League Group Stage

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to Israel for their Champions League Group H clash against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday night (September 14). Christophe Galtier’s side secured a narrow 2-1 win over Juventus in their Champions League opener last week (September 6). The Israeli champions, on the other hand, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Benfica.
The Parisians will be without two of their first-team players for their long trip to Israel. Presnel Kimpembe, who narrowly escaped a red card in Saturday’s (September 10) 1-0 win over Brest, is out with a hamstring injury. Renato Sanches is also set to sit this one out with an adductor problem.
Considering the fixture congestion leading up to the World Cup, Galtier could opt to freshen up his XI in the clash against Maccabi Haifa. Here’s how the French champions could line up in their second Champions League Group H fixture on Wednesday:
Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas
Gianluigi Donnarumma was caught in no-man’s-land after coming out to collect Juventus midfielder Filip Kostic’s cross last week. His poor judgment allowed Weston McKennie find the back of the Parisians’ unguarded net.
Despite his costly mistake, Galtier kept him in goal against Brest, once again picking him ahead of Keylor Navas. The keeper redeemed himself by saving Islam Slimani’s 70th-minute penalty.
Despite Donnarumma’s recent heroics, Galtier could pick three-time Champions League-winning keeper Navas on matchday two. The switch would boost the Costa Rican’s morale as well as allow the Italian a breather.
Center-back: Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos has thus far featured in all nine of PSG’s games this season, scoring once. The Spaniard is seemingly getting more and more confident with each passing game, and it is unlikely that Galtier would risk hurting his progression.
He, however, could get substituted by Nordi Mukiele early in the second half if the visitors find themselves in complete control of the match.
Center-back: Marquinhos
Like Ramos, Marquinhos has also taken part in every game for PSG across competitions this season. The Brazilian center-back, who has one goal to his name, has looked comfortable in possession and rarely finds himself at the mercy of attackers.
The Israeli champions, who have a perfect record in the league after four matches, could come charging out of the gates in front of their supporters. Marquinhos’ calmness could go a long way in helping the visitors remain in control.
Center-back: Danilo Pereira
Galtier has used Danilo Pereira as part of his three-man back line this season. The natural defensive midfielder has taken to his new role, putting in a decent shift whenever called upon.
With Kimpembe out injured, Pereira could take his place on the left side of the back three. He could be vital in stopping Maccabi Haifa’s jet-heeled forward Frantzdy Pierrot.
Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi has been one of PSG’s standout performers this season. The Morocco international impressed with his runs, distribution, and link-up play in the Parisians’ Champions League opener last week, playing a little one-two with Mbappe before assisting his goal.
It would not be surprising to see him make a valuable contribution in Israel as well.
Central midfielder: Marco Verratti
Marco Verratti has been ever-present under Galtier this season, playing every game under the Frenchman. Verratti is the glue that holds PSG’s midriff together and is expected to be present for his team’s second Champions League match of the season.
Galtier, however, could take the Italian off early in the second half, possibly for Fabian Ruiz, to give him some much-needed rest.
Central midfielder: Vitinha
Vitinha has emerged as the perfect partner for Verratti this season. He is composed in possession, an excellent reader of the game, and always looks for ways to bring more advanced players into the fold.
With Sanches out injured, Vitinha could be in line to make his ninth appearance for the French giants this Wednesday.
Left-wingback: Nuno Mendes
Galtier picked Juan Bernat ahead of Nuno Mendes in the 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Brest on Saturday. The former Bayern Munich man put in a decent shift, but it is unlikely that he will keep the effervescent Mendes out of the team for the second consecutive game.
The Portuguese full-back has not been at his best this season and needs a good performance to boost his confidence. A solid outing in Israel could be the pick-me-up the young left-back needs.
Right winger: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi did not make much of an impact in PSG’s Champions League opener against Juventus. However, he was very much back in business in Ligue 1, providing a brilliant assist for his teammate Neymar in the win over Brest.
The Argentine, who has 11 goal contributions in nine games this season (4 goals, 7 assists) could once again be in the thick of things on Wednesday.
Center forward: Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe was the undisputed star in PSG’s Champions League opener against Juventus, scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory.
He failed to make a similar impact against Brest on Saturday, which could make him double determined to regain his platinum touch in front of goal against the Israeli champions.
Left winger: Neymar
With 10 goals and seven assists to his name (9 games across competitions), Neymar has emerged as the most effective forward in Europe this season. He brilliantly assisted Mbappe’s opener in the win over Juventus and scored the only goal in the Ligue 1 win over Brest.
The Brazilian should be a shoo-in for PSG’s Champions League GW 2 clash on Wednesday.