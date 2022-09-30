PSG predicted XI against Nice | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim to bag their fifth league win on the bounce when they host Nice at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 1). Before the international break, Christophe Galtier’s side picked up a slender 1-0 victory over Lyon on matchday eight. Their rivals Nice succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Angers in the same gameweek.
PSG have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign. Except for the 1-1 draw with AS Monaco on August 28, they have won all their league matches thus far, picking up 22 points from eight games.
Galtier’s former team Nice, on the other hand, are yet to find their footing in Ligue 1 this term. Picking up only eight points from as many matches (2 wins, 2 draws, 4 defeats), Les Aiglons are currently in 13th place in the league standings. Given their form, getting something out of their trip to Paris seems to be a tall order.
PSG team news
Christophe Galtier’s side will be without Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe, with the duo dealing with calf and hamstring issues, respectively. Had they not been injured, they would still have missed Nice’s trip due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Renato Sanches is also doubtful due to a knock picked up in training.
Now with the team news out of the way, let’s look at the players Galtier could field at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.
PSG predicted XI
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Galtier has started former AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma in every game this season and is unlikely to deviate from the plan against Nice.
The Italian made three important stops against Lyon on matchday seven and will look to produce another sure-footed performance in Ligue 1 this weekend.
Center-back: Sergio Ramos
Despite Sergio Ramos’ great form for PSG, Spain coach Luis Enrique shockingly left him out of his Nations League squad, landing a blow to his 2022 FIFA World Cup chances.
To book his ticket to Qatar, Ramos might need to produce a string of eye-catching performances for the Parisians over the next month. The road to redemption could start with the clash against Nice.
Center-back: Marquinhos
PSG skipper Marquinhos started both of Brazil’s friendlies, against Ghana and Tunisia, during the international break, impressing onlookers with confident displays.
Galtier is unlikely to disrupt his rhythm by giving him an unwarranted break against Nice. Additionally, his calmness could go a long way in helping the French champions keep Nice’s offensive threat at bay.
Center-back: Danilo Pereira
Naturally a defensive midfielder, Danilo Pereira has enjoyed a lot of success playing as a center-back this season. His link-up play has been impressive, he has remained ice cool under pressure from opponents, and he has thus far refrained from committing silly errors.
With Kimpembe out with a hamstring problem, Galtier could once again deploy Pereira as a center-back this Saturday.
Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi
While Nordi Mukiele is more than capable of thriving on the right side, Achraf Hakimi remains PSG’s go-to option at right-wingback. The Morocco international, who has already scored twice and claimed an assist in Ligue 1 this season, is quick, links up brilliantly with the forwards, and has also been defensively solid.
The former Real Madrid man should be a shoo-in for the encounter against Nice this weekend.
Central midfield: Vitinha
Former Porto man Vitinha has been enjoying a flawless debut season at PSG. He has so far complimented Verratti brilliantly, helping the Italian maestro dictate the tempo of the game in the middle of the park.
Vitinha will not have Verratti running the game by his side on Saturday, giving him the perfect opportunity to shine on his own. It will be interesting to see whether or not he manages to hold the fort against Nice.
Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz
Courtesy of Vitinha’s brilliant start, fellow debutant Fabian Ruiz has had a difficult time finding his footing in the French capital. The former Napoli man has only started once this season, playing a total of three games.
With Verratti out with a calf injury, Ruiz could get the chance to start against Nice and complete the game. His partnership with Vitinha could play a key role in helping PSG dominate proceedings in the middle of the park.
Left-wingback: Nuno Mendes
Portugal international Nuno Mendes received a lot of praise for his performances in the Nations League over the international break. The young left-wingback will look to carry his international form over to club football this Saturday.
Mendes is quick, confident, has a special understanding with Neymar, and never hesitates to track back. Considering the form Mendes has been in, Juan Bernat is unlikely to start ahead of him against Nice.
Right wing: Lionel Messi
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi wowed fans with his performances for Argentina over the international break, scoring four goals in two matches. The Argentine maverick has been in stunning form in Ligue 1 as well, bagging four goals and seven assists in eight games this season.
Given that Messi only played 34 minutes against Jamaica on September 27, Galtier has no reason to rest him against Nice. Another stunning performance could be on the cards from the former Barcelona skipper.
Center forward: Kylian Mbappe
France international Kylian Mbappe also looked sharp during the international break, scoring once in two games. The goal he scored against Austria in a 2-0 victory on September 22 was a thing of beauty, with him evading multiple defenders before blasting his effort past the keeper.
The Frenchman has faced some criticism for not being generous enough for PSG this season, but that should not keep him from starting against Nice. Mbappe has already scored seven goals in as many league matches for the Parisians, and it would not be surprising to see him extend his tally this Saturday.
Left wing: Neymar
Having notched eight goals and seven assists in eight Ligue 1 games, Neymar has emerged as the most prolific player in Europe this season (across the top five leagues). The Brazil international shone for his country as well over the break, bagging two assists and a goal in two games.
Neymar has easily been the heartbeat of Galtier’s team this season and is expected to start in every match he feels up for. So unless he feels jaded after international duty (finished both games with Brazil), Neymar should be one of the first names on PSG’s teamsheet on Saturday.
