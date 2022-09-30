PSG predicted XI against Nice | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim to bag their fifth league win on the bounce when they host Nice at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 1). Before the international break, Christophe Galtier’s side picked up a slender 1-0 victory over Lyon on matchday eight. Their rivals Nice succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Angers in the same gameweek.

PSG have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign. Except for the 1-1 draw with AS Monaco on August 28, they have won all their league matches thus far, picking up 22 points from eight games.

Galtier’s former team Nice, on the other hand, are yet to find their footing in Ligue 1 this term. Picking up only eight points from as many matches (2 wins, 2 draws, 4 defeats), Les Aiglons are currently in 13th place in the league standings. Given their form, getting something out of their trip to Paris seems to be a tall order.

PSG team news

Christophe Galtier’s side will be without Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe, with the duo dealing with calf and hamstring issues, respectively. Had they not been injured, they would still have missed Nice’s trip due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Renato Sanches is also doubtful due to a knock picked up in training.

Now with the team news out of the way, let’s look at the players Galtier could field at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

PSG predicted XI

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Galtier has started former AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma in every game this season and is unlikely to deviate from the plan against Nice.

Adriano Del Monte @adriandelmonte Donnarumma is playing like prime Buffon, Neuer & Casillas combined. Donnarumma is playing like prime Buffon, Neuer & Casillas combined. https://t.co/IoqkEyxeWz

The Italian made three important stops against Lyon on matchday seven and will look to produce another sure-footed performance in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Despite Sergio Ramos’ great form for PSG, Spain coach Luis Enrique shockingly left him out of his Nations League squad, landing a blow to his 2022 FIFA World Cup chances.

RN ⚪ @ArtofDefending_



1. Cristiano Ronaldo : 15

2. Lionel Messi : 12

3. Sergio Ramos : 9



Underrated 🤯 The players with most appearances in uefa team of the season :1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 152. Lionel Messi: 123. Sergio Ramos: 9Underrated 🤯 The players with most appearances in uefa team of the season :1. Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 : 152. Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 : 123. Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 : 9 Underrated 🤯🇪🇸 https://t.co/xFEl4c4axK

To book his ticket to Qatar, Ramos might need to produce a string of eye-catching performances for the Parisians over the next month. The road to redemption could start with the clash against Nice.

Center-back: Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG skipper Marquinhos started both of Brazil’s friendlies, against Ghana and Tunisia, during the international break, impressing onlookers with confident displays.

Galtier is unlikely to disrupt his rhythm by giving him an unwarranted break against Nice. Additionally, his calmness could go a long way in helping the French champions keep Nice’s offensive threat at bay.

Center-back: Danilo Pereira

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Naturally a defensive midfielder, Danilo Pereira has enjoyed a lot of success playing as a center-back this season. His link-up play has been impressive, he has remained ice cool under pressure from opponents, and he has thus far refrained from committing silly errors.

Pressing Trapo @EarlTrapo Danilo Pereira looking this comfortable at CB over the past few months is a huge positive for me. He'll have his poor moments as he's not a natural but his positional sense is clearly sharp and he brings a superb physical profile to any defense. Danilo Pereira looking this comfortable at CB over the past few months is a huge positive for me. He'll have his poor moments as he's not a natural but his positional sense is clearly sharp and he brings a superb physical profile to any defense.

With Kimpembe out with a hamstring problem, Galtier could once again deploy Pereira as a center-back this Saturday.

Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

While Nordi Mukiele is more than capable of thriving on the right side, Achraf Hakimi remains PSG’s go-to option at right-wingback. The Morocco international, who has already scored twice and claimed an assist in Ligue 1 this season, is quick, links up brilliantly with the forwards, and has also been defensively solid.

Tobex @Tobexy123456 5 achraf hakimi (PSG) He is probably one of the most sought-after players in the world. He is swift and lethal. 5 achraf hakimi (PSG) He is probably one of the most sought-after players in the world. He is swift and lethal. https://t.co/8YYQi6ARaK

The former Real Madrid man should be a shoo-in for the encounter against Nice this weekend.

Central midfield: Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly Fabian Ruiz in action for PSG. Via: @psg_chief Fabian Ruiz in action for PSG. Via: @psg_chief

Former Porto man Vitinha has been enjoying a flawless debut season at PSG. He has so far complimented Verratti brilliantly, helping the Italian maestro dictate the tempo of the game in the middle of the park.

DANI APP @danielflow340 on his first months at PSG:



"For now, only happiness. Everything I'm living is perfect, out of a dream [...] I couldn't be happier than being in this huge club and in this beautiful city!" Vitinhaon his first months at PSG:"For now, only happiness. Everything I'm living is perfect, out of a dream [...] I couldn't be happier than being in this huge club and in this beautiful city!" Vitinha 🇵🇹 on his first months at PSG:"For now, only happiness. Everything I'm living is perfect, out of a dream [...] I couldn't be happier than being in this huge club and in this beautiful city!" ❤️💙 https://t.co/QRhazkMTii

Vitinha will not have Verratti running the game by his side on Saturday, giving him the perfect opportunity to shine on his own. It will be interesting to see whether or not he manages to hold the fort against Nice.

Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz in action for PSG. Courtesy: @PSG_chief

Courtesy of Vitinha’s brilliant start, fellow debutant Fabian Ruiz has had a difficult time finding his footing in the French capital. The former Napoli man has only started once this season, playing a total of three games.

Euro Transfer Rater @ralphalph2



Fabián Ruiz (€23.00m)



- Great pickup by PSG, as he's such a technical MF, will need time to adapt to PSG 3-4-3/3-4-1-2. As his minutes are low now



Has played in a 3 man MF so I wonder if he'll need a year to adapt especially with Verratti/Vitinha pivot looking so good



#47Fabián Ruiz (€23.00m)- Great pickup by PSG, as he's such a technical MF, will need time to adapt to PSG 3-4-3/3-4-1-2. As his minutes are low nowHas played in a 3 man MF so I wonder if he'll need a year to adapt especially with Verratti/Vitinha pivot looking so good #47Fabián Ruiz (€23.00m)- Great pickup by PSG, as he's such a technical MF, will need time to adapt to PSG 3-4-3/3-4-1-2. As his minutes are low nowHas played in a 3 man MF so I wonder if he'll need a year to adapt especially with Verratti/Vitinha pivot looking so good5⃣ https://t.co/CPOfgtvj4A

With Verratti out with a calf injury, Ruiz could get the chance to start against Nice and complete the game. His partnership with Vitinha could play a key role in helping PSG dominate proceedings in the middle of the park.

Left-wingback: Nuno Mendes

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Portugal international Nuno Mendes received a lot of praise for his performances in the Nations League over the international break. The young left-wingback will look to carry his international form over to club football this Saturday.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



3 games

40 passes per 90

84% pass accuracy

2.7 key passes per 90

2 big chances created

2.3 successful dribbles per 90

4.3 tackles won per 90

1 interception per 90

64% of all duels won



20 years of age. Elite talent. Nuno Mendes in the UEFA Nations League:3 games40 passes per 9084% pass accuracy2.7 key passes per 902 big chances created2.3 successful dribbles per 904.3 tackles won per 901 interception per 9064% of all duels won20 years of age. Elite talent. Nuno Mendes in the UEFA Nations League:3 games40 passes per 9084% pass accuracy2.7 key passes per 902 big chances created2.3 successful dribbles per 904.3 tackles won per 901 interception per 9064% of all duels won20 years of age. Elite talent. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/fbGUx8jVoW

Mendes is quick, confident, has a special understanding with Neymar, and never hesitates to track back. Considering the form Mendes has been in, Juan Bernat is unlikely to start ahead of him against Nice.

Right wing: Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi wowed fans with his performances for Argentina over the international break, scoring four goals in two matches. The Argentine maverick has been in stunning form in Ligue 1 as well, bagging four goals and seven assists in eight games this season.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi is having himself a 2022 Lionel Messi is having himself a 2022 🔥 https://t.co/5Q6guSlp9l

Given that Messi only played 34 minutes against Jamaica on September 27, Galtier has no reason to rest him against Nice. Another stunning performance could be on the cards from the former Barcelona skipper.

Center forward: Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

France international Kylian Mbappe also looked sharp during the international break, scoring once in two games. The goal he scored against Austria in a 2-0 victory on September 22 was a thing of beauty, with him evading multiple defenders before blasting his effort past the keeper.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi knows exactly what Kylian Mbappe is capable of 🤩 Lionel Messi knows exactly what Kylian Mbappe is capable of 🤩 https://t.co/hbC8igGFTR

The Frenchman has faced some criticism for not being generous enough for PSG this season, but that should not keep him from starting against Nice. Mbappe has already scored seven goals in as many league matches for the Parisians, and it would not be surprising to see him extend his tally this Saturday.

Left wing: Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain FC v FC Nantes - French Super Cup

Having notched eight goals and seven assists in eight Ligue 1 games, Neymar has emerged as the most prolific player in Europe this season (across the top five leagues). The Brazil international shone for his country as well over the break, bagging two assists and a goal in two games.

B/R Football @brfootball



12 goals

10 assists

Leads Ligue 1 in goals and assists

Became third player in history to reach 75 goals for a South American country



Ridiculous form 🥶 Neymar for club and country this season:12 goals10 assistsLeads Ligue 1 in goals and assistsBecame third player in history to reach 75 goals for a South American countryRidiculous form 🥶 Neymar for club and country this season:▪️ 12 goals▪️ 10 assists▪️ Leads Ligue 1 in goals and assists▪️ Became third player in history to reach 75 goals for a South American countryRidiculous form 🥶 https://t.co/Lu7GgqzMNf

Neymar has easily been the heartbeat of Galtier’s team this season and is expected to start in every match he feels up for. So unless he feels jaded after international duty (finished both games with Brazil), Neymar should be one of the first names on PSG’s teamsheet on Saturday.

