PSG predicted XI against Strasbourg | Ligue 1 2022-23

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will resume their domestic campaign with a clash against 19th-placed Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night (28 December)

The Parisians went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break on the back of a 5-0 victory over Auxerre. Strasbourg, on the other hand, drew 1-1 at home with Lorient in their previous Ligue 1 outing. PSG took part in two friendlies against Paris FC and Quevilly during the World Cup break, beating the former 3-1 and the latter 2-1.

PSG are the only unbeaten team in the top five leagues in Europe. Here is the lineup coach Christophe Galtier could pick to extend their unbeaten run to 30 games (all competitions) on Wednesday night:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could not represent his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the four-time winners failing to qualify for the tournament.

Having missed over a month of competitive football, Donnarumma must be aching to get back in action for his club.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi was one of Morocco’s best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with him finding the sweet spot between attack and defense. Hakimi claimed an assist in seven matches, as Morocco became the first African team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Hakimi has been training with the squad for a few days and is expected to start ahead of Nordi Mukiele in the clash against Strasbourg.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was shockingly dropped from Spain’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Roja fared poorly in Qatar, getting knocked out by Morocco in the round of 16.

Ramos has been training hard at PSG’s base over the World Cup and should be a shoo-in for the clash against Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

Centre-back: Marquinhos

Brazil centre-back Marquinhos started all five games for his country in Qatar before being dumped out of the tournament by Croatia in the quarter-finals. Marquinhos looked solid in the first four matches but had a night to forget in the quarter-finals. Bruno Petkovic’s 117th-minute strike took a deflection off him and beat Alisson in goal. Then, Marquinhos missed Brazil’s fourth and decisive penalty.

The veteran centre-back will look to put his World Cup woes behind him when he takes to the field against Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Left-back: Juan Bernat

Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes is nursing a thigh injury picked up during World Cup duty, making Juan Bernat an automatic choice at left-back. Bernat has manned the left flank capably in Mendes’ absence this season.

He has started seven of 15 Ligue 1 matches thus far, pitching in with a goal.

Central midfield: Marco Verratti

Like Donnarumma, Marco Verratti also watched helplessly as most of his peers represented their respective countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Verratti, who has been with the PSG squad over the break, played both against Paris FC and Quevilly, starting the latter.

He did not score or assist, but his confident midfield play was praiseworthy.

Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz

With Danilo Pereira still recovering from broken ribs, Fabian Ruiz is set to operate at the heart of PSG’s three-man midfield. The former Napoli man is an excellent passer, knows how to create openings, and helps out greatly at the back as well.

He played 70 minutes in the 3-1 win over Quevilly on 21 December. A competitive starting XI appearance (would be his sixth in Ligue 1 this season) seems to be on the cards for the midfielder on Wednesday.

Central midfield: Vitinha

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha started only once (2-1 defeat to South Korea) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and was markedly below his best in it.

He will be eager to bounce back in the colors of his club when football returns to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

Central attacking midfield: Carlos Soler

FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to be on leave until the new year, meaning Galtier will not be able to field his feared front three against Strasbourg. Spain international Carlos Soler could fill in for the Argentina skipper and look to pull the strings in an attacking midfield role.

Soler has been pretty efficient for the Parisians, scoring twice and claiming an assist in seven appearances. He will look to improve upon his tally against a struggling Strasbourg this week.

Right-forward: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe reported to PSG’s training camp roughly 60 hours after losing the World Cup final to Argentina. Given how professional he is, it would not be surprising to see him back in action for the Parisians on Wednesday.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar World Cup campaign at an individual level, scoring thrice in the final and winning the FIFA Golden Boot with eight goals. He will look to extend his purple patch with another strong-footed performance against Strasbourg.

Left-forward: Neymar

Neymar scored twice and claimed an assist in three appearances for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, his performance was not enough to prevent Selecao from crashing out early in the tournament.

Galtier has shown immense trust in the PSG no. 10 this season, starting him whenever he has been fit. Considering Neymar has been training with the squad for a good few days, he is expected to be included in the lineup against Strasbourg.

