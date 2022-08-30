PSG predicted XI against Toulouse | Ligue 1 2022-23

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Toulouse for their Ligue 1 matchday five clash on Wednesday night (August 31).

PSG, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Monaco in their last outing, currently sit at the top of the table but have Marseille breathing down their neck. The two teams are level on 10 points after four gameweeks, but Paris’ superior goal difference (14 to 7) has allowed them to remain at the summit.

Toulouse, on the other hand, are 10th on the table. They have picked up a single win in four games, drawing two and losing the other game. It could take a herculean effort from them to get something out of their clash against the mighty Parisians this Wednesday.

With the brief preview out of the way, let's check out PSG’s probable XI for their midweek clash against Toulouse:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been in decent form for Paris this season and is expected to retain his place under the bar at Toulouse. Considering the hosts’s limited firepower, the Italian international might be able to enjoy a breezy evening and secure his third clean sheet of the season against Toulouse.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is slowly and steadily regaining his fitness, growing in confidence with each passing day. He has thus far featured in all games for the Parisians this season and could start once again this Wednesday.

As it is not a do-or-die encounter, it might be tempting for Paris to give the Spaniard a day off. But he currently requires as many minutes as possible to regain match fitness, and a potentially low intensity game could do him a world of good.

Center-back: Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain skipper Marquinhos should keep his place at the heart of the defense against Toulouse this week.

He has been a reassuring presence at the back for PSG this season, scoring one goal in five appearances across competitions. The Brazilian could be key in neutralizing the bubbling threat of Toulouse forward Thijs Dallinga on Wednesday.

Center-back: Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe is one of the best center-backs in the division but his performances have lately left a lot to be desired. In his last outing, against Monaco, he allowed Kevin Volland to outmuscle him and run straight through on goal before firing past Donnarumma.

The French defender will need to do considerably better against Toulouse to redeem himself on Wednesday.

Right wing-back: Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has been nothing short of extraordinary since joining the Parisians from Inter Milan last summer. Galtier has deployed him in a more advanced role this season and the switch has worked a treat. Hakimi has been creating more chances than ever and is getting more opportunities to shoot as well.

Against Monaco, the Morocco international made five key passes and hit the post with a long-range pile driver. Another stunning performance could be on the cards this Wednesday.

Central midfield: Vitinha

New signing Vitinha, who missed PSG’s clash against Monaco due to an accumulation of yellow cards, is eligible for selection against Toulouse.

He has proven himself to be a worthy addition to Galtier’s squad and could get the opportunity to showcase his qualities against Toulouse. Expect to see plenty of neat exchanges and inch-perfect long balls from deep from the Portuguese maestro.

Central midfield: Renato Sanches

With Vitinha suspended, Renato Sanches got the opportunity to feature alongside Marco Verratti against Monaco. He did not do anything extraordinary, but his work rate was one of the best on the team.

Galtier has so far used Verratti as a cornerstone in midfield but could take a more adventurous route against Toulouse. Resting the Italian, he could pair new signings Vitinha and Sanches for the first time (in the starting XI) this season and see how they handle themselves.

Left wing-back: Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes impressed PSG during his one-year loan spell last season, compelling the Parisians to make his move permanent this summer. The Portuguese has picked up right where he left off in the 2022-23 campaign, producing one impressive performance after the next.

Mendes has recorded two assists in four Ligue 1 games thus far. He could very well add to his tally against Toulouse this week.

Right wing: Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has been in fine form since the start of the season. He has thus far featured in five games across competitions, scoring four times and providing two assists.

Messi was one of Paris’ standout performers in the 1-1 draw with Monaco, creating multiple openings for his teammates and even hitting the post once. Expect him to produce another impressive performance against 10th placed Toulouse on Wednesday.

Center forward: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was arguably PSG's worst player in the draw with Monaco. The Frenchman missed an open goal in the first half and lodged as many as five off-target attempts. Given his quality, it was an abysmal outing by the forward.

Following such a disappointing display, Mbappe could be doubly determined to prove his mettle against Toulouse. It would not be surprising to see him add to his tally (currently four goals in three games) at Stadium TFC this Wednesday.

Left wing: Neymar

By far PSG’s standout performer this season, Neymar should be a shoo-in for their clash against Toulouse. The Brazil international, who scored the equalizer against Monaco from the penalty spot, has four Ligue 1 goals to his name (four games). No player in the division has more than the Brazilian forward. Impressively, Neymar also has six assists in the French top flight this season.

It will be interesting to see if he can continue his purple patch with another fine display against Toulouse on Wednesday night.

