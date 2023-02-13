PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi set to play a key role in any Qatari bid for Manchester United - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser al-Khelaifi is reportedly set to play a key role in the Qatari's bid to take over Manchester United. US-based Raine Group has been tasked with finding new owners or investors for the Premier League club.

According to BBC Sport, a soft deadline of February 17 has been set for proposals to be made to purchase the Old Trafford giants. The club's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club. They are looking to 'explore strategic alternatives.'

PSG president Al-Khelaifi is set to be instrumental in any Qatari ownership bid, even though he will likely have no direct involvement in the club. He heads the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), who have been looking at the potential for taking a smaller stake in a Premier League club.

This would be allowed under UEFA rules that prevent multi-club ownership, with QSI already possessing a minority stake in Primeira Liga club Braga. Any move to take over Manchester United would have to be done through private individuals or a different organization due to QSI's ownership of PSG.

ECA @ECAEurope Congratulations to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman & CEO of @psg_english, who has today been elected as the new #ECA Chairman Congratulations to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman & CEO of @psg_english, who has today been elected as the new #ECA Chairman 👏 https://t.co/fYeU4eANWx

Al-Khelaifi's influence in European football has heightened since he refused to take the Ligue 1 giants into the proposed European Super League in 2021. The decision is one of the key reasons why UEFA resisted the plan. He has since taken over as chairman of the European Clubs Association, developing a close relationship with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. Any Qatari bid for Manchester United is unlikely without Al-Khelaifi's input.

Manchester United and PSG sit atop the winning table this season

Manchester United and PSG are the two European clubs with the most wins this season. The Red Devils are top with 25 victories, while the Parisians are second with 24.

Both are enjoying impressive campaigns, with United third in the Premier League, trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points, having played two more games. They still participate in four competitions: the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup. Erik ten Hag's side could win their first major trophy since 2017 when they face Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup on February 26.

' @TheShowtimeReds Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United,



• 36 games.

• 26 wins.

• 72% win percentage.

• 64 goals.

• 17 clean-sheets.

• Finals in Carabao Cup.

• Ro16 in FA Cup.

• 2nd in the Premier League.

• The only English team in all 4 competitions. Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, • 36 games.• 26 wins.• 72% win percentage.• 64 goals.• 17 clean-sheets.• Finals in Carabao Cup.• Ro16 in FA Cup.• 2nd in the Premier League.• The only English team in all 4 competitions. https://t.co/7OyB9QszNF

Meanwhile, PSG are top of Ligue 1, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille. Christophe Galtier's men did exit the Coupe de France in the round of 16 against Les Phoceens. However, they are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and face Bayern Munich in the first leg on Tuesday (February 14).

