PSG: QSI's takeover, and the factors that led to stagnation at the French giants

When Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) took over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2011, they had a clear vision for the football club's future. Below are the three key elements of that vision:

Making PSG a Global Brand

One of the main goals of QSI was to turn the Parisians into a global brand capable of competing with Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Barcelona. This involved investing heavily in marketing and sponsorship deals to increase the football club's worldwide visibility.

Dominating French Football

QSI invested heavily in player transfers and salaries, bringing in some of the best players in the world to build a winning team that could dominate the domestic league.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English We return to Paris with our supporters after the superb victory in #LeClassique We return to Paris with our supporters after the superb victory in #LeClassique 🙌❤️💙 https://t.co/Re0bZ5MonZ

Winning the Champions League

QSI's long-term vision was to win the Champions League and establish the Parisians as one of the top football clubs in Europe. They invested heavily in player transfers and coaching staff to build a team capable of competing at the highest level of European football club competitions.

Below are five factors that have contributed to the club's stagnation over the past few seasons:

#1 Prioritizing superstar signings for the football club

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Below are three reasons why QSI and Les Parisiens' focus on signing superstars has hurt their team:

Lack of Team Chemistry

PSG's strategy of signing superstar players has resulted in a team of individuals who need help playing together. It's common to see players on the pitch ignoring their teammates and going for glory themselves instead of passing on to a teammate in a better position.

Ego Battles

The superstar players that the club have signed are used to being the main man at their previous football clubs. When they all come together in one team, there is often a power struggle to determine who the alpha player is. This can lead to egos clashing and players not working well together.

There are often disputes about who should take penalty kicks during football matches, which often involve the likes of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

Unrealistic Expectations

PSG's focus on signing superstars has created unrealistic expectations among its fan base and the media. Fans and the media expect the team to win every game comfortably and dominate every competition they enter.

Les Parisiens' annual elimination from the Champions League knock-out phase, and the extensive media coverage it receives, is an example of unrealistic expectations needing to be met.

#2 Lack of competition in Ligue 1

Here are three reasons why Ligue 1 does not provide sufficient competition for the French giants:

PSG's financial resources have meant that their dominance in Ligue 1 has been a procession than a title race.

Lack of Strong Opponents

Ligue 1 has fewer strong opponents than other top European leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. This means that PSG often face weaker opponents, leading to complacency.

Financial Dominance

PSG's financial dominance over the other teams in Ligue 1 means they can attract and sign the best players, further widening the gap between themselves and their competitors. This lack of competition can lead to a lack of urgency to improve, as they can often win games without playing at their best.

Furthermore, the club's ability to pay their players exorbitant wages in relation to their Ligue 1 counterparts widens the financial gap further. Kylian Mbappe's contract extension means that he is one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

Lack of Pressure

Due to their dominance in Ligue 1, PSG are under less pressure to perform than other top European clubs. This lack of pressure can lead to complacency and a lack of motivation to improve.

PSG's annual meeting with their biggest rivals in Ligue 1, Marseille, is often viewed as a procession through dominance. However, the Parisians tend to get eliminated from the Champions league knock-out phases, primarily due to a lack of competition and pressure in Ligue 1.

#3 Power dynamics: Players vs. Managers

Here are three reasons why the power dynamics at PSG have been detrimental to their development as an elite football club:

Various reports have indicated that Christophe Galtier is under pressure to deliver results after an underwhelming 2022/23 season for PSG.

Undermining Managerial Authority

When players have more power than their managers, it can undermine the manager's authority and lead to a lack of respect for their decisions. This can create a toxic environment within the team, where players do not follow the manager's instructions and do not work as a cohesive unit.

Mauricio Pochettino is viewed as one of the finest managers in world football. His time at PSG went differently than planned. The primary reason was that he could not manage the players well despite having Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi at his disposal. Mbappe, Neymar and Messi proved to be dominant figures in the dressing room, and even more dominant than their manager.

Distraction from Football

A power struggle between players and managers can become a distraction from football. Instead of focusing on training and preparing for matches, players can become preoccupied with off-field issues such as contract negotiations and transfer requests.

Lack of Accountability

Players with more power than their managers may not be held accountable for their actions. This can lead to a lack of discipline and consequences for poor performances or off-field behavior.

Neymar Jr., for example, has developed a reputation for being injured during the "business end" of PSG's season. Even though Neymar Jr. has picked up numerous injuries, his image and perception deteriorates by engaging in questionable off-field activities during his recovery period.

#4 Paying exorbitant wages to players

Here are three reasons why players at PSG being paid exorbitant wages has been a hindrance to PSG developing into an elite football club:

In their desperation to retain Kylian Mbappe's services, PSG offered Mbappe a contract extension until 2025, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Complacency

When players are being paid exorbitant wages, they may become complacent and put in less effort than they would if they were paid less. This can lead to a lack of motivation and a decline in performance, hindering the club's development as an elite football club.

Neymar Jr. has been one of the highest-paid footballers in the world since moving from Barcelona. However, certain people in football think that Neymar Jr.'s wages do not substantiate the level of success he should have had with the club. This is evident due to PSG's lack of success in the Champions league.

Disruptive to Team Cohesion

Paying some players significantly more than others can lead to a disruptive team dynamic. This can create jealousy and resentment among teammates, leading to a lack of cohesion and harmony.

Financial Imbalance

When a club pays exorbitant wages to some players, it can create a financial imbalance within the team. This can lead to a lack of funds to invest in other areas of the team, such as youth development or scouting, which can hinder the club's long-term development.

#5 PSG's fragile mentality in major competitions

Below is why players with a fragile mentality have been detrimental to the development of the club in European club competitions:

Despite investing heavily in the playing squad, the Uefa Champions League trophy has remained elusive for PSG.

Lack of Resilience

The QSI-owned club's players have often needed more resilience in European club competitions. They are known to give up easily when they concede a goal or face a setback, losing matches they could have won.

During the 2016-17 Champions League season, PSG suffered one of their worst knock-out results. They lost 6-1 to Barcelona at the Nou Camp in the second leg, having initially won the first leg at the Parc des Princes 4-0. This example illustrates the Parisians' lack of resilience in the face of adversity.

Poll : 0 votes