PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma names the best goalkeeper in Europe right now

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has hailed Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois as the best goalkeeper in Europe following the Belgian's heroics in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Thibaut Courtois was in incredible form as Real Madrid faced Liverpool in the final of Europe's elite club tournament at the Stade de France in Paris last weekend.

The 30-year-old managed to contain Jurgen Klopp's rampant side, producing save after save to ensure his side won the game with a 1-0 scoreline.

After seeing what was indeed a spectacular display from Los Blancos' number one, Gianluigi Donnarumma couldn't help but shower praise on him for his brilliant effort.

"Of course, I saw the game yesterday and he gave an incredible performance," the PSG shot-stopper told a press conference (via Canal Supporters).

"He held Real Madrid until the very end. Currently, Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in Europe."

While the Champions League has tremendously raised Thibaut Courtois' reputation this season, it has had the opposite effect on Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian was the subject of criticism after his error allowed Real Madrid to get past PSG in the round of 16 stage.

After watching the Spanish giants and Liverpool steal all the highlights as they went head-to-head in the final, the PSG shot-stopper has admitted he feels the pain of his team missing out.

"It has a bit of an effect on me, we could have been there (in the Champions League final). But unfortunately football is like that," he continued.

"They won and I congratulate Courtois, he made great interventions," the Italian added.

It is worth noting that Courtois pulled off an incredible nine saves against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, with seven of them coming from inside the box.

The Belgian guided Los Blancos to their 14th European crown on Saturday.

How did Gianluigi Donnarumma fare in his debut season with PSG?

The Italian joined the Parisians from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer. His first campaign at the Parc des Princes didn't go as he would've hoped.

Donnarumma struggled to get involvement earlier on amid competition with Keylor Navas before his blunder against Real Madrid added salt to his wound.

Overall, the 23-year-old made 23 appearances for the French giants across all competitions, conceding just as many goals and keeping only nine clean sheets. It remains to be seen if he'll come back better when the next campaign kicks off.

