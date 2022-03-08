PSG's possible lineup for tomorrow's UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid

PSG will look to put their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie to bed as they travel to take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Kylian Mbappe cut through Real Madrid's last line of defence like a hot knife through butter before slotting home to seal the first leg for PSG in stoppage time. Real Madrid now have it all to do in the second leg on their home turf.

Due to the sheer quality they have in their ranks, you cannot put it past Real Madrid to turn this around. However, they were quite simply outplayed in the first leg and more of the same on Wednesday would spell disaster for the most successful Champions League team of the last decade.

Both teams have been sweating over the fitness of a few players. Real Madrid will also be without Casemiro and Ferland Mendy for the second leg due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up for tomorrow's UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mauricio Pochettino's goalkeeper rotation policy has gone along unperturbed thus far. Keylor Navas was the man with the gloves in the 1-0 loss against Nice over the weekend. Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to be brought back for Wednesday's game against Real Madrid.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi did not feature in the weekend loss against Nice as Pochettino did not want to risk him. The Moroccan international has missed PSG's last two games due to injury. But as per Diario AS, he is back in full training and will be fit and available for Wednesday's game.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos has been an ever-present player in this PSG lineup and the captain will look to lead by example against their high-profile opponents on Wednesday.

“Paris Saint-Germain is my future. Leonardo knows about it. Everything is progressing in the best way [contract talks], I respect the club”. Marquinhos confirms: “We’re in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to extend my contract, I hope it will be fast”, he told RCM.“Paris Saint-Germain is my future. Leonardo knows about it. Everything is progressing in the best way [contract talks], I respect the club”. Marquinhos confirms: “We’re in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to extend my contract, I hope it will be fast”, he told RCM. 🇧🇷🇫🇷 #PSG“Paris Saint-Germain is my future. Leonardo knows about it. Everything is progressing in the best way [contract talks], I respect the club”. https://t.co/biPYWAE0ed

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

With Sergio Ramos still nursing a calf injury, Presnel Kimpembe is once again likely to be partnered with Marquinhos at the heart of the PSG defence. The Frenchman has done a pretty solid job at the back for the Parisians so far this season.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

The electrifying Nuno Mendes was one of PSG's best players in the first leg against Real Madrid. Juan Bernat was not named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for the Champions League and Mendes is thus a guaranteed starter here.

Nuno has already signed his long term contract to stay at PSG in the coming years. Paris Saint-Germain will negotiate with Sporting for Nuno Mendes buy option clause [€40m]. PSG want to keep him - Nuno is prepared to stay. No doubts since November.Nuno has already signed his long term contract to stay at PSG in the coming years. Paris Saint-Germain will negotiate with Sporting for Nuno Mendes buy option clause [€40m]. PSG want to keep him - Nuno is prepared to stay. No doubts since November. ⭐️🇵🇹 #PSGNuno has already signed his long term contract to stay at PSG in the coming years. https://t.co/sBdjZE7vjK

PSG Central Midfielder - Danilo Pereira

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Danilo Pereira has scored four goals in his last six matches across all competitions. The Portuguese international has been in good form but he produced a lackluster display against Nice over the weekend.

Pereira can be equally effective on both sides of the pitch when he is in the zone. With Leandro Paredes a doubt for this one after missing the weekend game through injury, Pereira is almost certain to start at the base of midfield for the Parisians.

Vicente🇵🇹 @Vicente_lfc Danilo Pereira is so good man, warra header🤩 Danilo Pereira is so good man, warra header🤩 https://t.co/4EiGFGkejA

Central midfielder - Idrissa Gueye

Real Madrid are likely to field Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield. The only way to keep these legendary players from getting up to their usual tricks is by starving them for space and time on the ball.

That's why we expect Mauricio Pochettino to go with aggressive players in midfield. Georginio Wijnaldum was a passenger against Nice and was one of the worst players on the pitch. He hardly made any contributions in the middle of the park or on either side of it.

The Dutchman is expected to be left out against Real Madrid and Idrissa Gueye will be brought in to replace him. The Senegalese international will add plenty of bite to PSG's midfield.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti was tidy with the ball at his feet against Nice. He just couldn't find that killer pass to upend the opposition's defence. The Italian international turned in a masterclass of a performance in the first leg against Real Madrid.

Pochettino will be hoping for more of the same from Verratti on Wednesday night. It's hard to shake the 29-year-old off the ball and Real Madrid will need to ensure he isn't afforded too much time on the ball.

Verratti's technical brilliance will go a long way towards helping Paris Saint-Germain assert control over the midfield realms.

3.) Marco Verratti - 89.3%



2.) Ismael Bennacer - 93.1%



Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. seemed disinterested as PSG fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Nice in the weekend. Paris Saint-Germain have plenty of quality but when their players are outworked and outrun on the pitch, it's hard for them to be successful.

The weekend loss was a case in point and Neymar Jr. was one of the main culprits behind their fall. The Brazilian international's focus was off and he relinquished possession far too many times. He also seemed indiffierent to helping out his defence and his work rate was quite simply abysmal.

One cannot hope to go to the Santiago Bernabeu and expect to earn a positive result if they're not willing to bust a gut. Pochettino will be hoping that Neymar shows a lot more zip on Wednesday night.

GOAL @goal "He talks, but can you hear him? He's asking for help."



Thierry Henry is worried about Neymar. "He talks, but can you hear him? He's asking for help."Thierry Henry is worried about Neymar. https://t.co/wryzI984N2

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe gave PSG a proper injury scare in training on Monday. Idrissa Gueye accidentally stomped on his foot in training and there were concerns over whether or not the Frenchman had sustained a fracture. He underwent an MRI scan and which confirmed that there was no fracture.

However, PSG released a statement on their website that read:

"Kylian Mbappe received a knock on his right foot in training today. He has undergone treatment this afternoon. The medical tests are reassuring and another update will be made in 24 hours."

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Like Neymar, Lionel Messi was not in a very industrious mood against Nice. He continues to produce moments of magic when he is on the ball but Messi has to offer more when his team is out of possession.

He will be looking to knock familiar foes Real Madrid out of the Champions League and is expected to turn in a more well-rounded performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In 46 appearances against Real Madrid in his career, the former Barcelona man has scored 26 goals.

