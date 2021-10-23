PSG's possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Marseille

The first Le Classique of the 2021-22 season will take place at the Orange Velodrome on Sunday as Marseille lock horns with PSG.

Despite strengthening heavily in the summer transfer window, PSG's performances have not really matched the enormous expectations. They are still sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 27 points. But they had to rely on a late winner from Kylian Mbappe to secure all three points against Angers last weekend.

Marseille, on the other hand, dispatched Lorient comfortably to register a 4-1 win in their latest Ligue 1 outing. They could close the gap with PSG to seven points with a game in hand if they can get the better of their arch-rivals this Sunday.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were in fine form as the Parisians beat RB Leipzig in a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter. Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options at his disposal, especially in midfield, and could rotate his side here.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the possible XI for PSG against Marseille.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) possible starting XI vs Marseille

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been the guardian of the sticks for PSG in their last two Ligue 1 outings and Pochettino might stick with him here. The Italian's best performance for his new club came in the Champions League came against Manchester City. He will be desperate to impress in Le Classique.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Achraf Hakimi has got off to a great start to life at PSG. He was particularly remarkable in the first few gameweeks. The Moroccan international has scored three goals and provided two assists in 10 Ligue 1 appearances so far. He will keep his place in the starting XI here.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos is one of the best centre-backs currently plying their trade in Europe. The technically gifted Brazilian is also a threat from set-pieces and will continue to keep his place in the heart of defence for PSG.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

With Sergio Ramos likely to be sidelined with a calf injury, French centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is all set to make his 10th start of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. The 26-year-old, alongside Marquinhos, will try to keep things tidy at the back and keep a cleansheet which they haven't been able to do in their last two games.

Left-back - Abdou Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Pochettino has been rotating Abdou Diallo and Nuno Mendes at left-back. With the latter having started their Champions League game against RB Leipzig, Diallo is likely to get picked here.

Scoreboard Digest @scoreboarddg Presnel Kimpembe on the possibility of making his entire career at PSG: “If the club gives me the opportunity and that I myself am also efficient for the club, why not. Now I think I still have time to think about it. " Presnel Kimpembe on the possibility of making his entire career at PSG: “If the club gives me the opportunity and that I myself am also efficient for the club, why not. Now I think I still have time to think about it. " https://t.co/eY9BSgeDbg

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith