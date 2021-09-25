PSG's possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Montpellier

PSG will look to keep their perfect start to the new Ligue 1 season intact as they host Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

Paris Saint-Germain have perhaps the most star-studded squad in all of Europe and their record in the new Ligue 1 season matches it. Mauricio Pochettino's men have won all seven of their league games so far and already have a seven-point advantage over the competition.

The Parisiens beat Metz 2-1 in their latest outing thanks to a brace from Achraf Hakimi. Metz were reduced to 10-men in second-half stoppage time and the Moroccan full-back fired a late winner for PSG in the dying embers of the game.

Montpellier are currently tenth in the Ligue 1 table with two wins and three draws after seven matches. They can be quite tough on their day but are likely to find this powerful PSG side difficult to break down.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Montpellier.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) possible starting XI vs Montpellier

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Mauricio Pochettino picked Keylor Navas to guard the sticks in PSG's most recent outing against Metz. Donnarumma is reportedly carrying a knock and is likely to sit this out as well. Earlier reports had suggested that Pochettino was likely to use Navas in the Champions League while Donnarumma would play in the league.

But we're yet to find out exactly where Pochettino stands on using the two world-class goalkeepers at his disposal.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has been a signing-and-a-half for PSG so far. The right-back has contributed generously in the goalscoring department. He has three goals and two assists in six Ligue 1 appearances this season and has been extremely impressive in the opening stages of the season.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Brazilian international Marquinhos has been a reliable presence at the back for PSG. He has not been at his very best in recent weeks but just needs a good performance to get back on track. Montpellier look like a good opposition for him to try and turn his form around against.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Sergio Ramos is still out injured and Presnel Kimpembe will keep his place in the starting lineup. He is yet to help PSG keep a cleansheet this season and will be looking to change that and stake his claim on a starting berth.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes started both of PSG's latest games against Lyon and Metz but hasn't been able to offer much of note. He is still expected to keep his place in the lineup.

