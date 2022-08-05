PSG's predicted lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Clermont Foot

Reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG will kickstart their new campaign on Saturday as they hit the road to take on Clermont Foot.

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed last season's Coupe de France winners Nantes 4-0 in the Trophees des Champions final last Sunday. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 22nd minute. Neymar bagged a brace and Sergio Ramos found the net too as the Christophe Galtier era got off to a promising start.

PSG looked menacing in pre-season and their attackers in particular are in good form as they prepare to get started with their Ligue 1 title defence. Their opponents Clermont Foot survived the drop last term but finished a lowly 17th and will have their work cut out against a star-studded PSG side on Saturday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up against Clermont Foot on Saturday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Gianluigi Donnarumma was hardly tested in the win against Nantes, with the Coupe de France winners registering just two shots on target. Keylor Navas is being linked with an exit and Christophe Galtier has already called him the club's second goalkeeper. As such, Donnarumma is likely to start here.

Right centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was solid at the back for PSG against Nantes. He capped off a solid performance with a lovely back-heel goal. After missing the majority of last season due to injuries, the former Real Madrid man will be looking to make a statement in the new campaign.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Marquinhos did a good job at the heart of the defense against Nantes. The PSG captain will look to improve on his performances from last season and lead from the front. He is a sure-shot starter for Christophe Galtier's men.

Left centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe seems to be settling down well in his role as the left-sided centre-back in Paris Saint-Germain's back three. He was good at driving the ball forward and passing through the lanes. The Frenchman also did a solid job at containing the Nantes attackers.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Achraf Hakimi has not exactly been at his enterprising best in recent times but it could only be a matter of time before the right-back is back to his best. He is still a very good attacking outlet for the Parisians.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

New signing Vitinha seems to have already hit his stride at Paris Saint-Germain. He is a tenacious presence in midfield and doesn't shy away from attacking the spaces available in the final third. So far, he has been effective alongside Marco Verratti and we're very likely to see more of this partnership on Saturday.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

PSG's midfield general Marco Verratti was in fine form against Nantes. He orchestrated play efficiently and was at the heart of everything good that PSG managed to put together last weekend.

The Italy international is one of the most well-rounded midfielders on the planet, with his playmaking pretty much on par with his ability to win the ball back.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is one of the most promising young full-backs in Europe and is certain to keep his place in the starting lineup after a fine showing against Nantes.

Right-winger - LIonel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain FC v FC Nantes - French Super Cup

Lionel Messi will look to put his shortcomings in the 2021-22 season behind him. He looked sprightly in pre-season and scored a brilliant goal against Nantes last weekend. The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be desperate to start the new season on a positive note against Clermont Foot.

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe served his one-game suspension against Nantes and PSG will be happy to welcome the phenomenal forward back into the starting lineup. Mbappe made 45 goal contributions in Ligue 1 last term, topping the goalscoring charts (28 goals) and the assists chart (17).

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain FC v FC Nantes - French Super Cup

Neymar Jr. scored a hat-trick against Clermont Foot last season. He was brilliant against Nantes, bagging a brace. He also scored two goals in PSG's last pre-season friendly against Gamba Osaka. Neymar's link-up play with the likes of Mbappe and Messi should be a treat to watch on Satuday.

